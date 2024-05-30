 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske on ‘redemptive’ Indianapolis 500 win: ‘Now, let’s go for three in a row’
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn closes out final match, beats Florida State for men’s NCAA national title
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_auburnteamintv_240529.jpg
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
nbc_oly_facesinfield_deannaprice_240529.jpg
How Price brings infectious energy to competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske on ‘redemptive’ Indianapolis 500 win: ‘Now, let’s go for three in a row’
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn closes out final match, beats Florida State for men’s NCAA national title
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_auburnteamintv_240529.jpg
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
nbc_oly_facesinfield_deannaprice_240529.jpg
How Price brings infectious energy to competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: NCAA Men's Team Match Play Finals

May 29, 2024 10:11 PM
Relive the key shots and moments from the NCAA Men's Team Match Play Finals at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.