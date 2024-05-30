Watch Now
Auburn golf 'brought out the best in each other'
Golf Central’s Brentley Romine talks with the Tigers team members who brought home Auburn’s first ever NCAA men’s golf national championship in school history.
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
Auburn men's golf head coach Nick Clinard reacts to the Tigers victory at the 2024 NCAA men’s golf national championship, earning the first title in program history.
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
Golf Central’s Rex Hoggard catches up with players who are set to participate in both the Canadian Open as well as the U.S. Open over the course of the next month.
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
Jim Gallagher Jr. joins Golf Central to discuss Auburn advancing to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Championships vs. Florida State as they seek their first title in program history.
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after semifinals win
Auburn men's golf head coach Nick Clinard reacts to his team’s resilient semifinals victory to advance to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Championship.
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
Steve Burkowski and Brad Dalke react to the results from the 2024 Men’s Individual Division I Golf Championship, where Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai did enough to earn the win.
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
Golf Central’s Jim Gallagher Jr. discusses the 2024 NCAA Men's Match Play Quarterfinals, evaluating the top storylines heading into a crucial day of play.
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai speaks with Brentley Romine after his individuals victory at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, discussing how he's been able to "mature" throughout his collegiate career.
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
Harry Higgs honors Grayson Murray in a heartfelt speech after winning the Visit Knoxville Open, challenging the audience to say something nice to others and "brighten up somebody's day."
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Davis Riley describes the emotions of winning the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, breaking down how he was able to stay focused with Scottie Scheffler looming near throughout the tournament.