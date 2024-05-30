 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske on ‘redemptive’ Indianapolis 500 win: ‘Now, let’s go for three in a row’
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn closes out final match, beats Florida State for men’s NCAA national title
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
nbc_golf_ncaachampionshipfinalhl_240529.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play Finals
nbc_oly_facesinfield_deannaprice_240529.jpg
How Price brings infectious energy to competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske on ‘redemptive’ Indianapolis 500 win: ‘Now, let’s go for three in a row’
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn closes out final match, beats Florida State for men’s NCAA national title
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
nbc_golf_ncaachampionshipfinalhl_240529.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play Finals
nbc_oly_facesinfield_deannaprice_240529.jpg
How Price brings infectious energy to competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Auburn golf 'brought out the best in each other'

May 29, 2024 11:03 PM
Golf Central’s Brentley Romine talks with the Tigers team members who brought home Auburn’s first ever NCAA men’s golf national championship in school history.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
5:24
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_auburnsemifinal_240528.jpg
3:40
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardintv_240528.jpg
1:08
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after semifinals win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ncaamensreact_240527.jpg
4:43
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
3:42
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
2:18
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
1:56
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerintv_240526.jpg
3:15
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Now Playing