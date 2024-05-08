Michael McDowell to drive for Spire Motorsports in 2025

Spire Motorsports has agreed to a multi-year contract with Michael McDowell to begin next season, the team announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a few hours after McDowell stated that he would not be returning to Front Row Motorsports after this season. McDowell has been at Front Row since 2018. While there he won the 2021 Daytona 500 and last year’s Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Spire Motorsports announced Wednesday that McDowell will drive the No. 71 for the team.

Zane Smith is driving that car for the team this year, but he’s on loan from Trackhouse Racing.

Spire Motorsports stated that McDowell will be teamed with Corey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar next year.

“This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us,” McDowell said in a statement from the team. “It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team — to win races and contend for championships. People are the greatest asset to any organization, and with Spire’s vision, ambition, knowledge, and dedication, we will achieve great things. Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals.”

“Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt in a statement from the team. “Michael has always been committed to elevate his teams.

“His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Carey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup.

“Our 2024 plan for the No. 71 team remains unchanged. Spire Motorsports fully supports Zane Smith and Stephan Doran. We remain committed to the success of our collaboration with Trackhouse. That team is just beginning to realize its potential. We’re looking forward to seeing how the Rookie of the Year battle plays out between Zane and Carson.”