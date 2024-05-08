Watch Now
Can Brunson carry the Knicks past the Pacers?
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their takes on the New York Knick's playoff series against the Indiana Pacers following Game 1.
Unpacking Riley’s comments about Butler
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on Pat Riley's press conference comments on Jimmy Butler's statements regarding the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics during the playoffs.
Should Wembanyama have won the DPOY over Gobert?
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby debate over Rudy Gobert winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award and if Victor Wembanyama deserved the honor instead, despite being a rookie.
Edwards has ‘embarrassed’ Murray, Nuggets
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby explain just how impressive Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been against the Denver Nuggets, particularly with their defense against Jamal Murray.
WNBA to charter flights after viral Clark video
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby have an in-depth discussion regarding the WNBA finally chartering flights for its teams, and discuss the influence Caitlin Clark and other stars have had in making this possible.
Doyel suspended, barred from covering Clark, Fever
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby react to The Indianapolis Star suspending columnist Gregg Doyel for his actions in Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever introductory press conference.
WNBA has to evolve after Reese’s debut debacle
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on Angel Reese's WNBA debut and how the league dropped the ball with its lack of a proper broadcast.
Rice under investigation for alleged assault
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's latest off-field incident this offseason, where he allegedly assaulted someone at a Dallas nightclub.
Nothing off limits in Tom Brady roast
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the "surprisingly hilarious" Tom Brady roast that included star attendees like Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick and more.
Why LeBron is a ‘victim of his own intelligence’
Vincent Goodwill explains why he believes Darvin Ham was fired as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, while Michael Holley wonders about LeBron James' impact on the decision.
Can ‘culturally-relevant’ Knicks keep momentum?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill preview Game 1 of of the New York-Indiana series, and debate whether the Knicks will be able to slow the game down vs. one of the strongest offensive teams in the NBA in the Pacers.
Edwards showing ‘sophistication’ in playoff run
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down Anthony Edwards' "adult-like" performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Denver Nuggets, and what to expect from both teams in the rest of the series.