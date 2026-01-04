 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
Lauren Betts’ double-double leads No. 4 UCLA women to 80-46 rout of 17th-ranked USC
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Iowa
Stirtz scores 27 points, No. 25 Iowa holds off a comeback try by UCLA in 2nd half for a 74-61 win

Top Clips

AD_mpx.jpg
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
nbc_nba_deniclingan_260103.jpg
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
Lauren Betts’ double-double leads No. 4 UCLA women to 80-46 rout of 17th-ranked USC
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Iowa
Stirtz scores 27 points, No. 25 Iowa holds off a comeback try by UCLA in 2nd half for a 74-61 win

Top Clips

AD_mpx.jpg
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
nbc_nba_deniclingan_260103.jpg
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics' blowout win

January 4, 2026 01:43 AM
Jaylen Brown was a one-man wrecking crew against the Clippers, with the Celtics superstar dropping 50 points to leave Los Angeles with a lopsided win.

Related Videos

AD_mpx.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
nbc_nba_deniclingan_260103.jpg
01:53
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
nbc_nba_maxeyembiid_260103.jpg
01:53
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win
Naz_and_ant_raw_260103.jpg
01:54
HLs: Reid, Edwards lead T-wolves to win in Miami
nbc_nba_lallukaw_260102.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_porvsnop_denihl_260102.jpg
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
nbc_nba_denvscle_spidahl_260102.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
nbc_nba_atlvsnyk_jjhl_260102.jpg
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
nbc_nba_sasvsind_harperhl_260102.jpg
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
nbc_nba_playerpressuretalk_260102.jpg
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
nbc_nba_buckstradedeadline_260102.jpg
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
nbc_roto_leonad_260102.jpg
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
nbc_roto_jonas_260102.jpg
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
nbc_roto_wemby_260102.jpg
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
nbc_nba_pick6_260102.jpg
04:47
Ball has been ‘a firecracker’ from deep for CHA
nbc_nba_pressuremeter_260102.jpg
09:50
Kawhi has ‘flipped the switch’ for Clippers
nbc_nba_utahvslac_kawhihl_260101.jpg
01:59
HLs: Kawhi dominates Jazz to the tune of 45 points
nbc_nba_phivsdal_maxeyhl_260101.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_miavsdet_powellhl_260101.jpg
01:53
HLs: Powell’s 36 power Heat to win over Pistons
nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
nbc_nba_phxvscle_spidahl_251231.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions

Latest Clips

nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
hls.jpg
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
nbc_wcbb_cori_intrv_260103.jpg
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
nbc_cbb_urigeorgemason_260103.jpg
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
nbc_cbb_dawkinsucfintr_260103.jpg
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
m1000_raw.jpg
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
nbc_cbb_jadenbradleyintv_260103.jpg
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
oly_ssm1000_boutietteriley_260103.jpg
02:56
55-year-old Boutiette puts heat on Riley in 1000m
nbc_cbb_kansasucf_260103.jpg
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
oly_ssw1000_bowejackson_260103.jpg
05:11
Jackson outpaces Bowe in 1000m Olympics Trials
nbc_cbb_lasallevsgw_260103.jpg
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
nbc_cbb_darrynpetersoncomp_260103.jpg
04:00
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
nbc_fnia_tomlinintv_260103.jpg
16:07
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry
nbc_fnia_tomlinclip_260103.jpg
08:25
Tomlin outlines prep for ‘AFC North championship’
nbc_pl_plupdate_260103.jpg
10:19
PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table
nbc_pl_arteta_260103.jpg
02:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
nbc_cbb_vcuduquesne_260103.jpg
04:58
Highlights: VCU hands Duquesne first A10 loss
nbc_pl_rice_260103.jpg
01:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bouars_260103.jpg
12:52
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260103.jpg
46
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260103.jpg
01:27
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_fnia_henrycutdownversion_260103.jpg
09:31
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
nbc_cbb_big12tiers_260103.jpg
03:35
How many contenders are there in the Big 12?
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260103.jpg
01:32
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260103.jpg
01:47
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260103.jpg
01:18
Evanilson capitalizes on Gabriel’s error