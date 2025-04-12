 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman scores pole at Bristol

  
Published April 12, 2025 04:29 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alex Bowman scored his second pole of the season Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bowman will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s race after a lap of 128.675 mph. He will be joined on the front row with a lap of 128.563 mph.

MORE: Bristol Cup starting lineup

Kyle Larson (128.511 mph) qualified third. Denny Hamlin, who is going for his third consecutive Cup win, qualified fourth with a lap of 128.460 mph. Ryan Blaney (128.305) completed the top five.

Drivers saw tire wear during Saturday’s practice sessions and some expect Sunday’s race to be similar to the race last spring at Bristol when tire wear was a key factor.

“I think it’s gonna be a lot of managing through the run,” Blaney said. “A lot of guys had cords after 35 laps, so that’s gonna be really important. We’ll see if we have enough tires for the end of it.”

Joey Logano made contact with the wall on his qualifying attempt.

“I was just having to push it hard trying to make a fast lap. It turned pretty good and I got a little bit down on that apron there and it kind of shoved me up. I kind of got free and then I got into the looser stuff and hit the wall. The last few times we’ve qualified here in the Next Gen car it’s been kind of sketchy to say the least.”