MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
Guardians at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, and trends for May 6 - Game 2
MLB: Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
Guardians at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for May 6 - Game 1
GqOhP83XkAARPQf.jpeg
Wake Forest, Stanford among NCAA women’s regional leaders as weather alters schedules

Top Clips

nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’

Watch Now

HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 1

May 5, 2025 08:59 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round at the 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Latest Clips

nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
15:19
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
04:58
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
09:50
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’
nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
02:38
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
02:27
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
04:45
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace
nbc_pl_cpnf_250505.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Palace v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
nbc_pl_mw35allgoals_250505.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cpnf_postgame_250505.jpg
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
nbc_pl_cpnf_murillogoal_250505.jpg
01:15
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_pl_tacticsession_250505.jpg
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_pl_pregame_trentalexander_250505.jpg
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_dlb_gswvhoureax_250505.jpg
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
nbc_roto_parlaynuggetsthunder_250505.jpg
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
nbc_csu_draftkings_250505.jpg
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?