Top News

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five
Alcaraz advances to face in-form Fils on tough day for seeds at Monte Carlo Masters
The Masters - Round One
Two late double bogeys send Rory McIlroy tumbling down Masters leaderboard
The Masters - Round One
Justin Rose steals the show on Day 1, leads by three shots at Masters

Top Clips

workday_site.jpg
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Spencer Strider dominates with 13 Ks in Triple-A start and may soon join the Braves

  
Published April 10, 2025 09:04 PM
ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struck out 13 batters in 5 1/3 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday in his second injury rehabilitation start and appears ready to return from elbow surgery to make his Atlanta Braves season debut next week.

Strider allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run against Norfolk, then was removed after 90 pitches, as planned. He struck out his first six batters, had nine strikeouts through three innings and reached 97 mph with his fastball.

“I watched most of it,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Most of it looked really good. ... As dominant as he is, it looks like he’s becoming even more of a pitcher.”

Strider last pitched for the Braves on April 5 last year and had internal brace surgery a week later with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister. He led the major leagues in 2023 with 20 wins and 285 strikeouts, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Strider has made three Triple-A rehab starts, allowing two runs in 13 2/3 innings.

“He got back out for the sixth, got his pitches,” Snitker said. “It was exactly what we wanted to happen.”

Snitker did not commit to Strider joining the Braves rotation for his next appearance. He said he wanted to see how Strider felt after the start and his next side session.

“I kind of feel like he’s right where we want him to be before he gets here,” Snitker said.