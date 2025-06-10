Yankees at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10

Its Tuesday, June 10 and the Yankees (39-25) are in Kansas City to open a series against the Royals (34-32).

Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Noah Cameron for Kansas City.

New York and Kansas City were each off on Monday as they looked to recover from series losses over the weekend. The Yankees lost two of three in the Bronx to the Red Sox. They were outscored 27-23. Pitching was better in the Royals’ series against the White Sox, but KC lost two of three in Chicago to the Sox as they were outscored 16-10.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Royals

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: TBS, YES, FDSNKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-200), Royals (+168)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Max Fried vs. Noah Cameron

Yankees: Max Fried (8-1, 1.78 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 vs. Cleveland - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 2BB, 7Ks Royals: Noah Cameron (2-1, 0.85 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 at St. Louis - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Royals

The Yankees have won 6 of their last 8 games at Kansas City

Each of the Royals’ last 3 home games against the Yankees have stayed under the Total

Aaron Judge homered twice Sunday against Boston and is 8-16 (.500) in his last 5 games

homered twice Sunday against Boston and is 8-16 (.500) in his last 5 games Bobby Witt Jr. i s riding a 7-game hitting streak (10-29)

s riding a 7-game hitting streak (10-29) Only the Rockies (204), Pirates (208), and Rangers (221) have scored fewer runs this season than the Royals (226)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: