White Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10

Its Tuesday, June 10 and the White Sox (22-44) are in Houston to begin a three-game series against the Astros (36-29).

Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Lance McCullers for Houston.

Each of these clubs was off on Monday. The White Sox flew in from Chicago following a seven-game homestand that saw the Sox split four games with the AL Central division-leading Tigers and take two of three from the Royals. Houston lost Sunday, 4-2, to Cleveland but took the first two games of their series against the Guardians.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Astros

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SCHN

Odds for the White Sox at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+165), Astros (-198)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Lance McCullers

White Sox: Shane Smith (2-3, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 6Ks Astros: Lance McCullers (1-1, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Astros

Jeremy Pena saw his 13-game hitting streak snapped Sunday

saw his 13-game hitting streak snapped Sunday Lance McCullers has 27Ks in his last 3GP (16.1IP)

has 27Ks in his last 3GP (16.1IP) The Astros have covered in 4 straight games with Lance McCullers starting

Miguel Vargas is 2-14 (.143) in his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

