Nationals at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 10

Its Tuesday, June 10 and the Nationals (30-35) are in Queens to open a series against the Mets (42-24).

MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Griffin Canning for New York.

After an off-day Monday, these clubs take to Citi Field in a key National League East battle. The Mets return home following a seven-game road trip that saw them split four games with the Dodgers and sweep three from the Rockies. Pete Alonso was the story Sunday with three hits in six plate appearances including two home runs.

The Nationals are looking to bounce back from a pair of losses over the weekend to the Rangers. Sunday, they lost 4-2. Nathaniel Lowe had three of Washington’s six hits in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Mets

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: MASN, SNY

Odds for the Nationals at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+137), Mets (-162)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Mets

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Griffin Canning

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 2.87 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 vs. Cubs - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 7Ks Mets: Griffin Canning (6-2, 2.90 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 at Dodgers - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Mets

The Mets have won 13 of their last 16 home games against the Nationals

6 of the Nationals’ last 7 games (86%) have stayed under the Total

The Mets are up 1.64 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Citi Field

Juan Soto reached base in 11 of 16ABs (6-11, 5BBs in Denver over the weekend

reached base in 11 of 16ABs (6-11, 5BBs in Denver over the weekend Francisco Lindor is 4-15 (.267) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

