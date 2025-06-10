 Skip navigation
All Scores
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10

  
Published June 10, 2025 07:04 AM

Its Tuesday, June 10 and the Giants (38-28) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (12-53).

Kyle Harrison is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Carson Palmquist for Colorado.

After a sweep of the Marlins last week, the Rockies gave it all back over the weekend against the Mets losing all three games and being outscored 25-8 in the process. The Giants swept the Braves and have now won five in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Rockies

  • Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Time: 8:40PM EST
  • Site: Coors Field
  • City: Denver, CO
  • Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, FDSNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Giants (-233), Rockies (+191)
  • Spread: Giants -1.5
  • Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Rockies

  • Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Kyle Harrison vs. Carson Palmquist
    • Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.34 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/4 vs. San Diego - 4.1IP, 5ER, 9H, 1BB, 3Ks
    • Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/1 at Mets - 4.2IP, 4ER, 4H, 2BB, 8Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Rockies

  • The Giants are on a 5-game winning streak
  • Each of the Giants’ last 3 road games with the Rockies have stayed under the Total
  • It has been 3 games since the Rockies last covered the Run Line
  • Mike Yastremski drove in three runs with a double Sunday against the Braves, but it is his only hit this month (1-14)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Giants and the Rockies:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 11.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
