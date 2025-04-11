 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider dominates with 13 Ks in Triple-A start and may soon join the Braves
The Masters - Round One
Two late double bogeys send Rory McIlroy tumbling down Masters leaderboard
The Masters - Round One
Justin Rose steals the show on Day 1, leads by three shots at Masters

workday_site.jpg
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters

Alcaraz advances to face in-form Fils on tough day for seeds at Monte Carlo Masters

  
Published April 10, 2025 09:35 PM
Analyzing Alcaraz's comments on mental health
April 8, 2025 02:48 PM
Dan Le Batard and Co. discuss Carlos Alcaraz's recent comments about mental health in sports, breaking down how the Spanish tennis star has a different perspective by playing in an individual sport.

MONACO (AP) — Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz moved into the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals after beating qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday.

Alcaraz saved nine of the 10 break points he faced and took five of the seven chances he had.

“Honestly it was difficult, Danny is playing great,” the third-ranked Alcaraz said. “The score doesn’t show how difficult it was.”

At his first clay-court tournament this season, the Spaniard has won four straight sets for the loss of just five games since dropping the opening set to Francisco Cerundolo in their round-of-32 match.

Alcaraz next plays on Friday against Arthur Fils who won by an impressive 6-2, 6-3 against 2023 champion Andrey Rublev in the round of 16.

Fils has advanced to the quarterfinals at three straight Masters following Indian Wells and Miami last month, and raised his record to 14-6 this season.

Two more seeded players were upset on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud lost to Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 and fifth-seeded Jack Draper was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4. British left-hander Draper had service problems with 10 double faults and landed fewer than half of his first serves.

The 42nd-ranked Davidovich, who eliminated 11th-seeded American Ben Shelton in the first round, faces Popyrin in the quarterfinals.

Three-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was playing the late match against unseeded Nuno Borges.