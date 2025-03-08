2025 Supercross Round 9 Indianapolis LIVE updates, leaderboard, news, results

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: As the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Series crests the halfway mark, the first East / West Showdown highlights the weekend. In the 450 division, a battle rages between Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and the dark horse Ken Roczen.

St. Jude Children’s hospital is in everyone’s mind this week as the race weekend is dedicated to the official charity partner of Supercross.

Here are some highlights from last week’s round in Daytona: