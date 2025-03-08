 Skip navigation
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CROSS_COUNTRY-MEN
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins all 6 gold medals at cross-country skiing world championships
Syndication: The Herald-Times
USC at UCLA Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Rio Takeda takes a 2-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA tournament in China

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250308.jpg
Pedro’s penalty gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_goalliv3sou1_250308.jpg
Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250308.jpg
Sarr lifts Crystal Palace ahead of Ipswich Town

2025 Supercross Round 9 Indianapolis LIVE updates, leaderboard, news, results

Bookmark this page for live updates from Lucas Oil Stadium

Updated 
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Malcolm Stewart others on line.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: As the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Series crests the halfway mark, the first East / West Showdown highlights the weekend. In the 450 division, a battle rages between Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and the dark horse Ken Roczen.

St. Jude Children’s hospital is in everyone’s mind this week as the race weekend is dedicated to the official charity partner of Supercross.

Here are some highlights from last week’s round in Daytona:
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
Relive all of the action from the 55th Daytona Supercross.

Updates
By
Dan Beaver
  

Check out some of the news you may have missed.

More SuperMotocross News

Justin Barcia: When I finally win, someone makes money
Indianapolis Supercross preview

Indianapolis Betting Odds

Cameron McAdoo to undergo knee surgery

What riders said after Daytona

Levi Kitchen breaks collarbone at Daytona SX

Daytona 450 results | 250 results

Ken Roczen wins first Daytona race

A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool

Jordon Smith punctures lung in Arlington crash