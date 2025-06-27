 Skip navigation
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Roy set Rocket Classic record with matching 62s in Round 1
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Cassie Porter, Gemma Dryburgh lead LPGA’s team event, with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang one back
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw strikes out five, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_smx_insiderintvdrg_250626.jpg
Dr. Gubernick is a ‘body mechanic’ for the riders
nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626(2).jpg
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program

  
Published June 26, 2025 08:50 PM

Three-time Cup champion Joey Logano claimed a $1 million bonus for ranking first among Cup drivers in NASCAR’s new Driver Ambassador Program.

Sports Business Journal first reported the award.

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Practice
The program rewards drivers for promoting the sport in multiple ways. Drivers are awarded points based on how much they promote the sport, such as in interviews and appearances. The quality of the appearances is a factor along with a driver’s standing in the sport. Former champions earn extra points.

The year is divided into two terms. The first term concluded last weekend at Pocono.

The second term goes beyond the end of the season. The top driver each term is paid $1 million. The driver in last in each term receives about $7,500, according to Sports Business Journal.

NASCAR confirmed the top three drivers for the just-completed term was Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Sports Business Journal reported that the rest of the top 10 was Ross Chastain (fourth), Daniel Suarez (fifth), Chase Elliott (sixth), William Byron (seventh), Kyle Busch (eighth), Austin Dillon (ninth) and Chase Briscoe (10th).

The money for the drivers comes from the new media rights deal, Sports Business Journal reported.