Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program

Three-time Cup champion Joey Logano claimed a $1 million bonus for ranking first among Cup drivers in NASCAR’s new Driver Ambassador Program.

Sports Business Journal first reported the award.

The program rewards drivers for promoting the sport in multiple ways. Drivers are awarded points based on how much they promote the sport, such as in interviews and appearances. The quality of the appearances is a factor along with a driver’s standing in the sport. Former champions earn extra points.

The year is divided into two terms. The first term concluded last weekend at Pocono.

The second term goes beyond the end of the season. The top driver each term is paid $1 million. The driver in last in each term receives about $7,500, according to Sports Business Journal.

NASCAR confirmed the top three drivers for the just-completed term was Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Sports Business Journal reported that the rest of the top 10 was Ross Chastain (fourth), Daniel Suarez (fifth), Chase Elliott (sixth), William Byron (seventh), Kyle Busch (eighth), Austin Dillon (ninth) and Chase Briscoe (10th).

The money for the drivers comes from the new media rights deal, Sports Business Journal reported.