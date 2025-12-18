How to watch No. 21 Auburn vs. No. 6 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

In a marquee nonconference matchup at a neutral site, 21st-ranked Auburn (8-3) will clash Saturday with No. 6 Purdue (10-1) in Indianapolis on Peacock.

For both teams, this will mark the second-to-last game before they begin scheduling exclusively within conference for the remainder of the regular season.

It’s been a week since their most recent games. The Boilermakers rolled to a 79-59 victory at home over Marquette last Saturday, and the Tigers defeated Chattanooga 92-78 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.

In their most recent meeting last season, Auburn beat Purdue 87-69 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 21, 2024.

More information below on Auburn and Purdue and how to watch the game.

Auburn:

Under first-year coach Steven Pearl (who stepped in after the retirement of his father, Bruce), the Tigers have had mixed results while trying to replace nearly 85% of their scoring from last year. Auburn has quality neutral-site wins over Oregon and No. 22 St. John’s and fell by one point to No. 8 Houston. But blowout losses to No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Arizona have raised questions about Auburn’s upside.

The Tigers rank well in getting to the free throw line (28.2 attempts per game) and offensive rebounding (14.1 per game), but their defense is allowing 76.8 points per game (259th in the country) — yielding 97 to Arizona and 102 to Michigan.

UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall has provided senior leadership at forward with per-game averages of 20.9 points and 8.8 rebounds. Sophomores Elyjah Freeman (19 points) and Tahaad Pettiford (20) scored in double figures and combined for seven 3-pointers in the win over Chattanooga.

Purdue:

A 23-point home loss Dec. 6 to Iowa State knocked the Boilermakers from the No. 1 ranking, but they have bounced back with convincing victories over Minnesota and Marquette.

In its 21st season under head coach Matt Painter, Purdue is off to a strong start with a roster that has returned 86% of its scoring from last season. Featuring one of the nation’s best backcourts with seniors Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, the Boilermakers are ranked in the top six nationally for assists (20.4 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.96), but they rank last in the Big Ten with 17.5 free throw attempts per game.

Purdue is led in the frontcourt by senior Trey Kaufman-Renn, who leads the Big Ten with 10.4 rebounds per game and also is averaging 13.4 points. South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff also has been a solid inside presence and scored a season-high 22 against Marquette on perfect shooting (9 for 9 from the field, 4 for 4 from the line)

How to watch No. 21 Auburn vs. No. 6 Purdue:

When: Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 20 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

