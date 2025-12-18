Bills vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Following last week’s monster comeback on the road at AFC East-leading New England, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-4) are in Cleveland to take on Shedeur Sanders and the Browns (3-11).

The Bills trailed last Sunday 21-0 to the Patriots before storming back for a 35-31 win. No team has more comebacks from a double-digit deficit this season than Buffalo who has done so three times. Sean McDermott’s crew is now within one game of first place New England.

As a result of that comeback the Bills are one win away from a sixth straight season of 11+wins which would tie the Dallas Cowboys (1976-1981) for the fourth longest streak in NFL history (2010-19 New England – 10, 2018-24 Kansas City – 7, 2003-09 Indianapolis – 7). ***All of those teams other than Buffalo have won at least 1 Super Bowl during their extended stretch of superior results.

More importantly, Buffalo is seeking its seventh straight playoff appearances (longest active streak in NFL). Allen and co. clinches a playoff berth with a win and a loss/tie by either Indianapolis or Houston.

For the Browns, the highlight of their season is the play of All-Pro DE Myles Garrett. The future Hall of Famer has 21.5 sacks this season, 1.5 shy of setting the single season record established by Michael Strahan in 2001 and equaled by T.J. Watt in 2021. Only two players, however, have sacked Josh Allen 1.5+ times this season: Houston’s Will Anderson (2.5) and Danielle Hunter (2.0).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bills and the Browns.

Game Details and How to watch the Bills vs. Browns live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Bills at Browns

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-675), Cleveland Browns (+490)

Spread: Bills -10.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Bills -8.5 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo at Cleveland

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 12/14 at New England - 19-28, 193yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 11 carries for 48yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 284-406, 3276yds, 25TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 33 times, 98 carries for 535yds rushing

Browns Starting QB: Shedeur Sanders

Last Game: 12/14 at Chicago - 18-35, 177yds, 0TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 5 times, 2 carries for 24yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 72-138, 946yds, 5TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 13 times, 10 carries for 74yds rushing

Bills at Browns: Team Stats and Betting Trends

James Cook ranks 2nd in rushing yds (1,415) in the NFL this season behind Jonathan Taylor (1,443) of the Colts

ranks 2nd in rushing yds (1,415) in the NFL this season behind Jonathan Taylor (1,443) of the Colts Out of 44 QBs with at least 100+ pass attempts this season, Shedeur Sanders ranks last in completion pct (52.2%) and passer rating (68.1)

ranks last in completion pct (52.2%) and passer rating (68.1) Josh Allen has 299 career total TDs in 125 reg. season games

has 299 career total TDs in 125 reg. season games With 1 more TD, he will pass Aaron Rodgers for the fewest games needed (134) to reach 300 total TD in NFL history

for the fewest games needed (134) to reach 300 total TD in NFL history With that next TD, Allen would also be the first with 300 career TD before turning 30 in NFL history

The OVER has cashed in 7 games for both Cleveland (7-7) and Buffalo (7-7)

The Bills are 7-7 ATS this season

The Browns are 5-9 ATS this season

Can Shedeur be ‘the guy’ for Browns going forward? Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns and explain why the rookie quarterback has provided some hope for the franchise.

Bills Player Injuries

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Dion Dawkins (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Brandin Cooks (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Christian Benford (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game PK Matt Prater has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game DT Jordan Phillips has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

Browns Player Injuries

RB Dylan Sampson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE David Njoku (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Joel Bitonio (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Wyatt Teller (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Jack Conklin undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OG Teven Jenkins (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OG Zak Zinter (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Mason Graham (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Mike Hall Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Sam Kamara (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Denzel Ward (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Grant Delpit (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Browns

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills -10.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 42.5.

