NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

  
Published April 5, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR’s top two national series will practice and qualify Saturday at Darlington Raceway, which will have cars on track for nearly eight consecutive hours.

The Xfinity Series will take the track just after 10 a.m. ET for a 55-minute practice and then qualifying. Cup cars will begin practicing for 55 minutes at 12:35 p.m., followed by qualifying for Sunday’s race.

Saturday will be capped by a 200-lap Xfinity race that will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. Justin Allgaier is the defending winner.

Darlington Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, April 5

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:05 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 11:10 a.m. - noon — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 1:40 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (147 laps, 200.8 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a near-record high of 87 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.