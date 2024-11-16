 Skip navigation
Maryland v Oregon
What college football games are on today: Week 12 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Arizona v Wisconsin
Tonje scores 41 points as Wisconsin tops No. 9 Arizona
NCAA Basketball: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern
Leach scores season-high 27 points to lead Northwestern past Eastern Illinois in OT

nbc_cbb_wisconsin_tonjecomp_241115.jpg
Highlights: Tonje goes off for 41 on Arizona
nbc_cbb_arizonawisconsin_241115.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin upends Arizona in Madison
nbc_cbb_arizona_gardintv_241115.jpg
Gard a fan of Wisconsin’s soul in Arizona upset

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maryland v Oregon
What college football games are on today: Week 12 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Arizona v Wisconsin
Tonje scores 41 points as Wisconsin tops No. 9 Arizona
NCAA Basketball: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern
Leach scores season-high 27 points to lead Northwestern past Eastern Illinois in OT

nbc_cbb_wisconsin_tonjecomp_241115.jpg
Highlights: Tonje goes off for 41 on Arizona
nbc_cbb_arizonawisconsin_241115.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin upends Arizona in Madison
nbc_cbb_arizona_gardintv_241115.jpg
Gard a fan of Wisconsin’s soul in Arizona upset

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maximus Vohland opens up about dirt bike injury, potential of addiction

  By
  • Dan Beaver,
  By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 16, 2024 06:00 AM

Max Vohland announced in September that he will return to racing in 2025 with ClubMX, but his road to recovery has been a difficult one that included a recurring hip injury and the the awareness of the potential for an addiction to pain pills.

Vohland began the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season with a fifth-place finish at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The following week, he struggled in a muddy race in San Francisco and then severely dislocated his hip before Round 3 in San Diego.

“I hit my hip before, in my rookie year, and honestly it wasn’t that bad - took four to six weeks and I was back on the bike,” Vohland said in an interview with RacerX.com. “But this time around, I ended up hitting my sciatic nerve really bad and really contused it and that’s what caused me a lot of the problems.”

Vohland described the injury as having the nerve “turned off. I guess you hit it that hard it kind of protects itself and goes to sleep for a couple of weeks.”

Believing he could return before the end of the Supercross season, or the Pro Motocross season at least, he was already training when had a rude awakening. The nerve turned back on with a vengeance. The pain became increasingly worse until it put him in the hospital. Initially, the pain management was insufficient in the first days of hospitalization. He prayed for someone to come and take the pain away and was visited by a doctor the next day.

MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Max Anstie.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 12, Max Anstie is a big fish in a small pond
Max Anstie’s return to the 250 division in 2023 was the best move of his career.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Vohland remained hospitalized for a little while until the pain was manageable, but had another challenge ahead.

“I was on gnarly pain killers for three months after that until I kind of felt like I wasn’t really taking for the pain anymore,” Vohland continued. “I was just doing it because I was doing it and I got to the point where I was overtaking that shit, so I stopped everything at once, which was another hill to get over.”

Once he crested that hill, Vohland underwent physical therapy for seven months. In addition to repairing the injury, he felt his body was starved for pain pills.

Finishing in the top 10 in points in every full time season he has raced, Vohland gets a second chance in 2025 by training at ClubMX in Chesterfield, South Carolina, and racing for the team in 2025 and beyond.

