Maximus Vohland opens up about dirt bike injury, potential of addiction

Max Vohland announced in September that he will return to racing in 2025 with ClubMX, but his road to recovery has been a difficult one that included a recurring hip injury and the the awareness of the potential for an addiction to pain pills.

Vohland began the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season with a fifth-place finish at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The following week, he struggled in a muddy race in San Francisco and then severely dislocated his hip before Round 3 in San Diego.

“I hit my hip before, in my rookie year, and honestly it wasn’t that bad - took four to six weeks and I was back on the bike,” Vohland said in an interview with RacerX.com. “But this time around, I ended up hitting my sciatic nerve really bad and really contused it and that’s what caused me a lot of the problems.”

Vohland described the injury as having the nerve “turned off. I guess you hit it that hard it kind of protects itself and goes to sleep for a couple of weeks.”

Believing he could return before the end of the Supercross season, or the Pro Motocross season at least, he was already training when had a rude awakening. The nerve turned back on with a vengeance. The pain became increasingly worse until it put him in the hospital. Initially, the pain management was insufficient in the first days of hospitalization. He prayed for someone to come and take the pain away and was visited by a doctor the next day.

Vohland remained hospitalized for a little while until the pain was manageable, but had another challenge ahead.

“I was on gnarly pain killers for three months after that until I kind of felt like I wasn’t really taking for the pain anymore,” Vohland continued. “I was just doing it because I was doing it and I got to the point where I was overtaking that shit, so I stopped everything at once, which was another hill to get over.”

Once he crested that hill, Vohland underwent physical therapy for seven months. In addition to repairing the injury, he felt his body was starved for pain pills.

Finishing in the top 10 in points in every full time season he has raced, Vohland gets a second chance in 2025 by training at ClubMX in Chesterfield, South Carolina, and racing for the team in 2025 and beyond.

