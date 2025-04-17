 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
SMX 2025 Robbie Wageman Glen Helen 2-Stroke.jpg
Robbie Wageman returns to racing in 16th annual 2-Stroke Challenge
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance

Top Clips

scheffler_site.jpg
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
SMX 2025 Robbie Wageman Glen Helen 2-Stroke.jpg
Robbie Wageman returns to racing in 16th annual 2-Stroke Challenge
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance

Top Clips

scheffler_site.jpg
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Why the LPGA’s longest hitter is driving it over 20 yards shorter in LA

  
Published April 17, 2025 05:10 PM

The LPGA’s longest hitter is still trying to regain her speed following an emergency appendectomy.

Julia Lopez Ramirez, the 22-year-old Spanish rookie out of Mississippi State, thought she’d contracted food poisoning while competing in the Blue Bay LPGA in China in early March. She gutted out the pain for 36 holes before missing the cut and flying home. Upon landing, she couldn’t move her right leg, so she went to the doctor and was having surgery later that day.

Lopez Ramirez’s doctors gave her a four-week recovery timeline, though Lopez Ramirez had other plans, teeing it up in the Ford Championship in Arizona just two weeks after having her appendix removed. She finished 73rd.

“Obviously still having a bit abdominal pain, but I was like, I really wanted to play, especially being a rookie,” Lopez Ramirez said. “I feel like you just want to play everything.”

Lopez Ramirez’s second start post-surgery is this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club. She fired a 4-under 68 in Thursday’s first round, five shots back of leader Ashleigh Buhai.

She’s still not fully back.

Lopez Ramirez leads the LPGA in driving distance at 291.69, over 3 yards longer than fellow rookie Ingrid Lindblad. But on Thursday, she averaged 269 off the tee.

“I’ve been struggling with distance at the moment,” Lopez Ramirez said. “I probably lost like 10 to 15 [yards] because I couldn’t go work out until last week. I lost a lot of weight because it was just all rehab, exercising. It was all abdominal pain, so anything related to that I couldn’t do. ... I am starting to do things now.”