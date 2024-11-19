Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki confirms he will race 2025 SuperMotocross

Monster Energy Kawasaki and Jorge Prado have confirmed the Spanish rider will race for the team in the 2025 SuperMotocross League.

“Big things ahead for 2025,” the team posted on social media. “We’re excited to welcome [Jorge Prado] to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team as he gears up to compete in the [SuperMotocross] World Championship aboard his KX450SR.”

Last month, his 2024 manufacturer, GasGas, bid him farewell, paving the way for this announcement.

Prado raced in four Monster Energy Supercross races at the start of the 2024 season, finishing seventh in a muddy San Francisco race and sweeping the top 15. After that, he returned to MXGP and won his second consecutive title.

“Coming to America to race Supercross, Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship with Monster Energy Kawasaki is an incredible opportunity,” Prado said in a news release. “I’ve always admired the level of competition here, and I’m excited to challenge myself against some of the best riders in the world. This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got, representing a legendary factory like Kawasaki. The passion and intensity of the fans here is unmatched, and I can’t wait to experience that energy.”

