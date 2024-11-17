Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris Supercross after two nights of racing
Cooper Webb dethroned Jett Lawrence with consistency in the 2024 Paris Supercross and was crowned the King of Paris.
Webb finished second in both Sunday motos and was third in the Super Pole session, which combined with his third-place in Saturday’s Moto 1, victory in the second race, and third-place finish in that Super Pole session combined for 13 points in the Olympic style scoring to give him the overall win.
Webb edged Malcolm Stewart’s 16 points as both riders showed a lot of consistency. Stewart finished no worse than fourth in one of the six sessions. The highlight of his weekend was a pair of runner-up finishes in Saturday’s motos. He was also second in Sunday’s Super Pole session.
Lawrence failed to defend his 2023 Paris Supercross crown, but he was arguably the top rider of the weekend. He swept the motos and Super Pole on Sunday and won two of the three Saturday sessions, but he failed to successfully navigate traffic in Moto 2 on Saturday and crashed. Credited with 13th-place in that race, he was five points off Webb’s score to round out the podium.
Jett’s brother Hunter Lawrence finished fourth and third in Sunday’s motos, which added to his fourth-place finish in the Super Pole and Saturday’s results placed him fourth overall.
France’s Dylan Ferrandis finished fifth in both motos on Sunday and finished 12th in the Super Pole session to round out the top five.
In the SX2 (250cc) class, Tom Vialle overcame a Moto 1 crash on Saturday to win four of the other five sessions and was crowned the Prince of Paris.
He tied in points with Anthony Bourdon, winner of Night 1, but Vialle’s four wins, one of which came in Moto 2 Sunday night, Vialle earned the tiebreaker.
Maxime Desprey rounded out the podium with 24 points and a best result of second in Sunday’s Moto 2.
The defending Prince of Paris, Jo Shimoda finished fifth overall.
