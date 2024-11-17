 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Round Three
Nelly Korda recovers from 6-shot deficit, gets within one of Charley Hull at The Annika
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Transfer Rice leads No. 16 Indiana past South Carolina
Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Day 7
US Open runner-up Fritz back in another big final and faces Sinner again for ATP Finals crown

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mgbakohlv2_241116.jpg
Highlights: Mgbako scores 17 vs. South Carolina
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_241116.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_cbb_riceintv_241116.jpg
Rice: South Carolina win was a full-circle moment

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Round Three
Nelly Korda recovers from 6-shot deficit, gets within one of Charley Hull at The Annika
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Transfer Rice leads No. 16 Indiana past South Carolina
Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Day 7
US Open runner-up Fritz back in another big final and faces Sinner again for ATP Finals crown

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mgbakohlv2_241116.jpg
Highlights: Mgbako scores 17 vs. South Carolina
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_241116.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_cbb_riceintv_241116.jpg
Rice: South Carolina win was a full-circle moment

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Webb wins Night 1 of Paris Supercross, Jett Lawrence crashes

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 16, 2024 07:19 PM

Cooper Webb finished third in Moto 1 and won the second moto in Night 1 of the Paris Supercross SX1 (450cc) division at Paris La Defense Arena to claim the overall win.

Webb’s points total for the night included a second-place finish in the Super Pole competition, giving him a slim advantage over Malcolm Stewart, who finished third in that round and second in both motos. Stewart’s consistent strength placed him second overall.

Webb was also the beneficiary of a crash in the second race by the Moto 1 winner Jett Lawrence.

Jett appeared to be well on his way to sweeping the night, just as he did in 2023, before he ran up on a lapped rider and crashed in the second race. His bike was damaged badly enough to force his retirement with two laps remaining.

That created a thrilling finish with Webb narrowly edging Stewart by two-tenths of a second in Moto 2.

Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the podium, also with consistency. He finished fourth in both motos and in the Super Pole round to score 12 point overall and narrowly edge Hunter Lawrence who was fifth and third in the motos and place fifth in the Super Pole competition.

Lawrence’s crash in Moto 2 dropped him from contention for the Night 1 overall victory but after winning Moto 1 and the Super Pole, he scored 15 points overall and rounded out the top five.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule
2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Max Vohland opens up about injury, potential for addiction
Max Anstie is a big fish in a small pond
Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions
Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone
WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP
Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep
Casey Cochran injures leg, timeline for return uncertain
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta for 2025 Supercross
SuperMotocross stars join the 2024 Paris Supercross
Christian Craig needs to prove detractors wrong