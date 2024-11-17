Cooper Webb wins Night 1 of Paris Supercross, Jett Lawrence crashes

Cooper Webb finished third in Moto 1 and won the second moto in Night 1 of the Paris Supercross SX1 (450cc) division at Paris La Defense Arena to claim the overall win.

Webb’s points total for the night included a second-place finish in the Super Pole competition, giving him a slim advantage over Malcolm Stewart, who finished third in that round and second in both motos. Stewart’s consistent strength placed him second overall.

Webb was also the beneficiary of a crash in the second race by the Moto 1 winner Jett Lawrence.

Jett appeared to be well on his way to sweeping the night, just as he did in 2023, before he ran up on a lapped rider and crashed in the second race. His bike was damaged badly enough to force his retirement with two laps remaining.

That created a thrilling finish with Webb narrowly edging Stewart by two-tenths of a second in Moto 2.

Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the podium, also with consistency. He finished fourth in both motos and in the Super Pole round to score 12 point overall and narrowly edge Hunter Lawrence who was fifth and third in the motos and place fifth in the Super Pole competition.

Lawrence’s crash in Moto 2 dropped him from contention for the Night 1 overall victory but after winning Moto 1 and the Super Pole, he scored 15 points overall and rounded out the top five.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Max Vohland opens up about injury, potential for addiction

Max Anstie is a big fish in a small pond

Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions

Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone

WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP

Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep

Casey Cochran injures leg, timeline for return uncertain

Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta for 2025 Supercross

SuperMotocross stars join the 2024 Paris Supercross

Christian Craig needs to prove detractors wrong

