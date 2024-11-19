Ken Roczen renews with H.E.P. Progressive Ecstar Suzuki for 2025

Ken Roczen has renewed his contract with H.E.P. Motorsports and Suzuki Motor USA to compete in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship with sponsorship from Progressive Insurance.

“I am very excited to continue my relationship with Suzuki and the team,” Roczen said in a news release. “We have had a pretty successful last couple of years and we are eager to continue chasing our dreams of wins and podiums.”

Despite battling with an injury that kept him from racing the full Monster Energy Supercross or Pro Motocross seasons, Roczen qualified for the SuperMotocross World Championship. He entered seeded 13th, swept the top 10 in the three races, and finished sixth in the standings.

Roczen also scored one Supercross victory in Glendale, Arizona.

“We’re very proud to have Ken Roczen once again choose Suzuki and H.E.P. Motorsports for his championship quest,” said Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA. “Ken’s talent, dedication, and presence continues to elevate everyone in the program, and provides a unified confidence as we strive for success together. We love the challenge of SMX, and we’re thrilled to have Ken leading the charge on his RM-Z450.”

This is the third year Roczen and Suzuki have been paired.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Malcolm Stewart was strong in the middle of the season

Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris | Wins Pari Supercross Night 1

Max Vohland opens up about injury, potential for addiction

Max Anstie is a big fish in a small pond

Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions

Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone

WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP

Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep

Casey Cochran injures leg, timeline for return uncertain

Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta for 2025 Supercross

