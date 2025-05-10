 Skip navigation
Kansas NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson nips Chris Buescher for pole

  
Published May 10, 2025 06:53 PM

A year ago at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher in the closest finish in a Cup race, nipping him by .001 seconds.

Saturday, Larson beat Buescher for the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas by .057 seconds.

“Pretty ironic,” Larson told Prime of beating Buescher by a narrow margin again at Kansas, although this time it was for the pole.

MORE: Kansas starting lineup

Larson earned his first pole of the season and 22nd of his career with a lap of 183.730 mph.

Buescher qualified second for his best start of the season with a lap of 183.374 mph. Christopher Bell, who had won the past three poles at Kansas, qualified third with a lap of 183.268 mph. Tyler Reddick (183.150 mph) qualified fourth. Joey Logano (182.871) will start fifth a week after his victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs overcame a flat tire in practice and qualified sixth at 182.735 mph.

Hendrick Motorsports placed three of its four cars in the top 10: Larson (pole), William Byron (seventh) and Chase Elliott (ninth).

Green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas is scheduled for 3:13 p.m. ET on FS1.