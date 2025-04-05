 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Duke
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Final Four and more
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Defending national champion South Carolina returns to title game with 74-57 rout of Texas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ndiayegoal_250405.jpg
Ndiaye’s penalty brings Everton level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_250405.jpg
Trossard rifles Arsenal in front of Everton
nbc_pl_debruyne_250405.jpg
Celebrating De Bruyne’s career at Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Duke
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Final Four and more
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Defending national champion South Carolina returns to title game with 74-57 rout of Texas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ndiayegoal_250405.jpg
Ndiaye’s penalty brings Everton level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_250405.jpg
Trossard rifles Arsenal in front of Everton
nbc_pl_debruyne_250405.jpg
Celebrating De Bruyne’s career at Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Grousset cruises to men's 50m butterfly victory

April 4, 2025 09:38 PM
France's Maxime Grousset makes it look easy as he wins the men's 50m butterfly with a time of 23.12 at the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Sacramento.

Related Videos

oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
07:57
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
01:47
Liu credits state of mind following short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu leads after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
LGB.jpg
06:25
Gut-Behrami captures GS win in Sun Valley
oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
03:21
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
09:17
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
07:13
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion
oly_atw60h_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
04:12
Charlton wins 60m hurdles in photo finish
oly_atm4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
07:32
U.S. earns gold medal in men’s 4x400m relay

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_ndiayegoal_250405.jpg
01:52
Ndiaye’s penalty brings Everton level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_250405.jpg
01:14
Trossard rifles Arsenal in front of Everton
nbc_pl_debruyne_250405.jpg
03:50
Celebrating De Bruyne’s career at Manchester City
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
oly_atm100_kennybednarek_250404.jpg
05:36
Bednarek earns 100m victory at Grand Slam Track
oly_atm5000_grantfisher_250404.jpg
18:13
Fisher wins Grand Slam Track 5000m race in Jamaica
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250404.jpg
05:21
Dos Santos earns Grand Slam Track 400m hurdles win
oly_atw800_nikkihiltz_250404.jpg
06:04
Hiltz wins Grand Slam Track 800m with 1:58.23 run
oly_atw3000_eigayehutaye_250404.jpg
12:11
Taye surges to Grand Slam Track win in Jamaica
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
oly_atm400_christopherbailey_250404.jpg
04:55
Bailey gets 400m Grand Slam Track win in Jamaica
oly_atw200_gabbythomasv2_250404.jpg
04:39
Thomas storms to 200m victory with dominant turn
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
01:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
02:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
01:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_golf_lf_woadintv_250404.jpg
07:18
Woad ready to make another run at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
nbc_cbb_uscwatkinscomp_250404.jpg
03:16
Watkins’ stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC