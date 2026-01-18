 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Texas Tech
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_nba_wshvsden_260117.jpg
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State

January 17, 2026 10:42 PM
The Bearcats were the better team for 40 minutes against the visiting, No.2-ranked Cyclones.

nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_cbb_mich_org_260117.jpg
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
nbc_cbb_gtowncreightonhl_260113.jpg
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
nbc_cbb_creightonending_260113.jpg
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
nbc_cbb_marquettestjohnshl_260113.jpg
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
izzo_thumb.jpg
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
zuby_mpx.jpg
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
northwestern_rutgers.jpg
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
nbc_cbb_eliteteams_260111.jpg
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?
nbc_cbb_wasreax_260111.jpg
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
nbc_cbb_steinbechcom_260111.jpg
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
osu_wash.jpg
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
nbc_cbb_lastsecondblocknwrut_260111.jpg
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_nba_wshvsden_260117.jpg
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
01:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
nbc_nba_spurswolves_antedwards_260117.jpg
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
nbc_nba_okcvsmia_260117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
nbc_smx_antsieintv_260117.jpg
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
nbc_smx_sandiego_260117.jpg
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_smx_tomac_260117.jpg
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
nbc_smx_3rdplace450_260117.jpg
58
Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good
nbc_smx_2ndplace_260117.jpg
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
jaylen_brown.jpg
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
nbc_nfl_seanpeytononbonix_260117.jpg
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
nbc_smx_mcadoointv_260117.jpg
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260117.jpg
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
nbc_smx_mosimanintv_260117.jpg
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events
nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_260117.jpg
01:01
Allen: You can’t win with five turnovers
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
09:43
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_nfars_260117.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_w2rc_dakars13_260117.jpg
33:12
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 13
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_totwhu_260117.jpg
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260117.jpg
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_suncry_260117.jpg
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford