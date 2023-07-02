Watch Now
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
Alex McGough throws for four touchdowns, three of which go to Deon Cain, as the Birmingham Stallions win their second straight USFL Championship.
Alex McGough throws for four touchdowns, three of which go to Deon Cain, as the Birmingham Stallions win their second straight USFL Championship.
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
Watch the USFL Championship presentation where the Birmingham Stallions celebrate their title.
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
Birmingham Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz talks about what got the team to a championship and how his players picked him up.
Cain turns gratitude into USFL Championship MVP
Deon Cain is awarded the USFL Championship Game MVP and talks about 'being a team guy' throughout the season.
McGough credits chemistry for USFL Championship
Alex McGough talks about the Stallions chemistry and his breaking his strict diet after winning the USFL Championship
Stallions’ Cain grabs McGough dart to expand lead
The Stallions pull away from Maulers late in the USFL Championship with an incredible throw and catch from Alex McGough to Deon Cain for the quarterback's fourth touchdown of the night.
Highlights: Maulers survive OT vs. Panthers, 31-27
Watch extended highlights from the Maulers' overtime victory over the Panthers to advance to the USFL title game.
Highlights: Pittsburgh tops New Jersey, 26-6
The Pittsburgh Maulers defeat the New Jersey Generals on the road 26-6 during Week 10 USFL action.
Every touchdown from Week 5 of the USFL season
Relive every touchdown from the fifth week of the 2023 USFL season.