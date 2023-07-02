 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Cole Custer declared Chicago Xfinity winner
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2finish_230702.jpg
Victor Lafay wins Tour de France stage 2; Tadej Pogacar gains more on Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_castrorbidouble_230702.jpg
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2hl_230702.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 2
nbc_mlb_mullinscatch_230702.jpg
Mullins robs Buxton with must-see catch

Watch Now

Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title

July 1, 2023 11:22 PM
Alex McGough throws for four touchdowns, three of which go to Deon Cain, as the Birmingham Stallions win their second straight USFL Championship.
Up Next
nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
8:46
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
2:27
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
2:26
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_cainintv_230701.jpg
0:56
Cain turns gratitude into USFL Championship MVP
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_mcgoughintv_230701.jpg
1:00
McGough credits chemistry for USFL Championship
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_caintd_230701.jpg
0:47
Stallions’ Cain grabs McGough dart to expand lead
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_panthersmaulersehl_230624.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Maulers survive OT vs. Panthers, 31-27
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_pitvnjhl_230617.jpg
9:19
Highlights: Pittsburgh tops New Jersey, 26-6
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_week5tds_230514.jpg
6:54
Every touchdown from Week 5 of the USFL season
Now Playing
nbc_usfl_week4alltds_230508.jpg
6:26
Every touchdown from Week 4 of the USFL season
Now Playing