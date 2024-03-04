FMIA Finale: Onward

Hello, U.S.A.

From Austin, Texas. Raul Allegre (former Giants kicker I covered in the eighties) writes: “Do you remember, right after the players went on strike in 1987, that you asked me what I was going to do to stay ready? I said that I would go kick on my own, even if I had to fetch my own balls. You then wrote your phone number on a piece of paper and wrote, ‘I will shag.’ What I never told you is that shortly after that, I decided to go back to Mexico while we were on strike. Months earlier, I had met Cristina, the love of my life, and to whom I have now been married for almost 35 years and have three kids. Our daughter is getting married on March 8. I spent three weeks of the strike in Mexico. That is why I did not take you up on your offer to shag. I admire what you were able to accomplish since I met you.”

From Minnetonka, Minn. Dr. Daniel Wingert writes: “‘It’s time.’ Eyes widen, heartbeat quickens. ‘Who’s complaining? Not me.’ Stomach drops. Damn. I knew just by the title that the dreadful day, your retirement, has come. I was introduced to MMQB in 2005 as a college freshman by some of my new football teammates (just D-III football). Since then, reading The MMQB, then FMIA, has been a weekly Monday tradition. A few years later when I started veterinary medical school, some of my classmates were curious as to what I was reading between classes on Monday mornings. A few of them would also become hooked on your writing. I feel like the reason why your Monday morning articles have become a weekly tradition in my life for nearly 20 years has been not only because of your superb reporting on the NFL, but also with how you write about your life and the world. Thank you.”

From Los Angeles. Gabrielle Ducharme writes: “I am the writer, and now a proud alum, from Arizona State’s Cronkite School, who wrote on the Navajo Nation’s return to post pandemic basketball for Cronkite News. You changed my life in December 2021, when that story was selected for FMIA Sports Story of the Week. To say it remains one of the greatest honors would be an understatement. It lit the fire under a young writer who knew she had a voice and was navigating how it could make a difference. If I learned anything from that time, and all those years of reading your work, it’s, “The job of a journalist is to take readers where they cannot go, and teach them what they do not know,” as you wrote in that 2021 article. When I write, I think back on how you’ve managed to make a predominantly male-dominated sport more approachable to so many, myself included.”

From Chauvin, La. Christina Positerry Tucker writes: “My husband accepted my weekly crush on your weekly Monday Morning reporting. Every NFL weekend as we’d watch games, he’d quickly respond to whatever crazy play or call of the week with ‘I can’t wait for you to read what Peter’s going to write about this!’ Which is why he knew how emotional I felt when I woke him up this morning with the news. I softly expressed, ‘Guess what? When I couldn’t sleep at 4:30 this morning, I found Peter King’s last column. He’s retiring.’ There was a short pause and he replied, ‘Dang!’ He knew how special that column was to me each week. Thank you for the passion you have brought to football and journalism. Thank you for supporting women in sports, and in journalism, too. Thank you for teaching this southern Saints girl levels of the sport that make me watch every game through a different focus.”

From Amherst, N.Y.: Glenn Frost writes: “Our loss is your family’s gain. To quote Ray Kinsella, ‘The man’s done enough, leave him alone.’ Go enjoy the rest of your life.”

From Pennington, N.J. Emma Levine writes: “I want to thank you for the impact your column has had on my life. As a young girl growing up in New Jersey, I fell in love with the sport of football and soon discovered your weekly column thanks to my grandfather, who has been an avid reader since you started at SI. It instantly became a mainstay of my Mondays and has been for the past decade-plus. Now, I am a young woman who has turned that love of football into a career path. After studying communications and media in college, I now work in NFL public relations and have been a seasonal assistant with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals over the past two years. I can’t tell you what it meant to have you be such a champion for women in football. There are so many of us who love the game and are more knowledgeable about it than many of our male peers, yet are criticized and questioned at every turn. Your column was a safe place to engage in NFL dialogue without feeling ostracized, and the way you [lifted] so many women—especially in media—was empowering and inspirational to me and many more.”

From Minneapolis. Alexandra Petersen writes: “I’ve been with my husband for seven years and he would tell you every Monday that we’ve been together, I set my alarm early, grab my cup of coffee and sit down for the best part of my week—reading your Football Morning in America piece. I learned so much through your articles—current news events, other writers to follow, captivating stories from across all NFL teams and much more. Thank you for being a part of my life for many years and I will miss your thoughtful articles and the way it sparked my interest and curiosity. I wish you and your family all the best.”

From Hillsborough, N.C.: Justin Carlson writes: “As a young adult in a new place (North Carolina) in 1999, I quickly found your MMQB column online and integrated it into my Monday morning routine. Since then, I’ve probably read 80 percent of your columns, despite how much my work and family responsibilities have grown over the years. Not gonna lie, it’s made for more than a few uncomfortable conversations with bosses, clients, or even my spouse because, well, I NEED to spend 30 minutes with your column every Monday, client meetings be damned. I would guess I’ve read 8-10 million words that you’ve written, which is definitely more than anyone else I’ve read other than God, via the Bible. To borrow a baseball analogy, you’ve retired still throwing a 99-mph fastball.”

From Vancouver, Wash.: Michael Davidson writes: “In 2019 I lost my brother-in-law to suicide. He was a lifelong Seahawks fan, me a Chiefs fan from the Derrick Thomas and Christian Okoye days. After Seattle won the Super Bowl he told me, ‘Now I just want you to get one.’ I think about my brother-in-law whenever KC has a chance to win a Super Bowl. This year was no different. At the game’s conclusion, I jumped up after Mecole Hardman‘s catch and yelled to my wife, ‘THAT’S CORN DOG!!!’ My wife and daughter have no interest in football, but my teenager asked, ‘Wait, what?’ I explained to them what had happened (Deja vu all over again) and we were all laughing at the absurdity of it. At that moment I felt sad that my bro wasn’t there to share the experience with me, but also felt gratitude that my wife and daughter were. We shared a bonding moment over Corn Dog, and that was made possible by you … sitting with Coach Reid following last year’s game.”

From Dallas. Chuck Cooperstein writes: “Can I quote John Phillips and Cass Elliot? ‘Mondays will never be the same.’”

From Attleboro, Mass. Dave Coulter writes: “The NFL will be poorer without you but I wish you the best. Even those on top of things sense when it’s time to step aside and even though it’s a hard thing to do, it’s the right thing to do. I love the line where you say you want to watch a game on TV. That’s what I’ve done and for me you made it a richer experience and you gave the game fabric and meaning. Bravo! Rock on.”

From Naperville, Ill. Mike Shereck writes: “Good luck on your retirement. You did say something that really resonated with me. You are shallow. I think you being so shallow is why I am so annoyed at you. To have such a powerful platform and to offer only compliance and going with the narrative. That is especially demonstrated in you fawning over the female sports writers covering the NFL. And why? Because you have daughters. Good luck. I wish you well, and I am thankful that you will never annoy me with your thoughtless dribble [sic] on social and political issues which you have a petri-dish depth of understanding of. And you did a great job of covering the NFL. Thank you.”

From Big Sky, Mont. Ron Bibler writes: “You made a comment in your last column that deeply resonated with me. You stated you have never ‘short-changed’ your readers. You are absolutely correct. I was shaking my head when you described your pneumonia and still churned out 10,000 words. That’s dedication. You made me realize that I too have always attempted to never short-change those around me. I have been a high school football referee for 41 years and I honestly believe I have never short-changed any game, any team or my crew whenever I officiated. I can say, to the best of my knowledge, I have never short-changed my family, my friends, or my clients. When I texted my boys about your retirement article, I told them to watch the 40-for-40 video. I closed with, ‘This is a good attitude to have in life: Don’t short-change those who matter to you.’”

From Indianapolis. Ryan Tom writes: “Back in 2003 I was called up and deployed to Iraq with my reserve unit. We arrived in Kuwait in April ’03 and headed north to Iraq the following month. My girlfriend at the time wanted to know if there was anything she could do for me. I asked her to print out everything on SI.com by Dr. Z and Peter King. It took a couple of phone calls to explain who Paul Zimmerman was but she found your stuff right away. So for the next several months, once a week I’d get an envelope stuffed with football articles. They were at least three weeks out of date but it didn’t matter how old they were. They always gave us a much-needed piece of home and were an escape from the life of a deployed soldier.”

From Pasadena, Md. Leonard Davis writes: “My wife and I have two autistic children who are doing quite well but we have had our struggles over the years. Raising special needs children is rewarding but can be trying at times. Last year my wife and I attended a small group meeting with the school’s PTA. The topic of self-care came up and making time for oneself and what people do to accomplish that. I stated that no matter what for as long as I can remember, I take time on Monday mornings after getting the kids ready for school, putting them on the bus and before leaving work to read a column. I will usually read your story recommendations as time allows throughout the week.”

From Olney, Md. Kim Iskyan writes: “I started reading your work in 1996, in Kyrgyzstan... that’s a tiny Central Asian country just to the west of northwest China that’s south of Kazakhstan (if that helps any). Kyrgyzstan, which used to be part of the Soviet Union, is one of the most isolated places in the world, and in the pre-internet world it felt like the end of the earth. During the year I was in Kyrgyzstan … imagine my delight when one day I discovered a stack of Sports Illustrated magazines in a cupboard at work. I browsed through a few, and before I knew it, had become hooked on reading about football, and you in particular. I took a sip, and ever since then -- through the different web sites and iterations and seasons, and your kids growing up and your beer preferences (wheat beer is my favorite so I’m all on board there) and your travels and your house moves and MMQB and NBC -- I’ve been drinking. And when I’m looking to get away from what I’m doing during the day, I stray to NFL coverage, preferably yours, and your Monday column has been part of my routine for decades.”

From Buck Creek, Ind. Peter Schilling writes: “Three words: Pretty, pretty good.”

From Jackson, Wyo. Sinclair Buckstaff Jr. writes: “Thank you for your writing. It illuminated, explained, and enlivened the NFL for me. And it did it in a package that I could readily absorb and then move on, for sports aren’t really life; they’re a part of life. An enjoyable part, but a part only, nonetheless. I wanted to say thank you not only for the football-related coverage you provided, but also for the non-football-related items as well. Here’s the last part of me saying goodbye to you: with your retirement, I believe I will do something I’ve been contemplating for some time, and that is to stop watching or reading at all about football. I’m old enough (age 69) to remember seeing Gale Sayers on television and in highlight films. The joy of watching his grace, speed, and elusiveness will stay with me for the remainder of my life. But, so, too, will the knowledge that he died with severe dementia brought on by the violence that football imparted upon him. It seems to me wrong to continue to watch a sport that damages the high percentage of its participants that football does.”

From Lewes, Del. Lynn Donlan writes: “[Peter King] sucked. Plain and simple. He did what the NFL told him to do. That’s not journalism and that’s when I stopped reading anything Peter King.”

From La Grange, Ill. Ryan Vance writes: “I am currently in a GA recovery program for a sports gambling addiction that affected my life deeply. I wanted to thank you for shedding light on the subject matter with your reference to The Wall Street Journal article on gambling. This is a very accurate picture of the depths of where this illness may lead in the future for many Americans. As a society, more and more cases of this nature will become known. However, I must say with proper and ongoing recovery, my life has not been ruined. My life is now more complete and full because of the actions and steps I have taken. I just hope as a society that we can become more knowledgeable and come to the rescue of those who are directly affected prior to said people hitting their ‘rock bottom’. I chaired my first GA meeting last evening in front of a group of recovering compulsive gamblers at a church basement in the Little Italy neighborhood of Chicago. In my therapy I referenced the direct quotes you used in your interview with Mike McDaniel. I talked about the power of being vulnerable to achieve your best self, not wasting the day, and being comfortable in your own self. Your words and insight into Mike’s career and process were quite insightful to me and the group.”

From Cleveland. Matt LaWell writes: “We talked one time, during the spring of 2004, and I still think about our conversation and the lessons you passed along. I was a sophomore magazine journalism major in Athens working at The Post (at Ohio University). I treated the newspaper like a fulltime job. I gave it far more attention than I did my classes. And I grabbed every story I could. As a religious Sports Illustrated reader (I moved up from SI for Kids in 1995, when I was 11, and still subscribe today, with something like 1,500 issues shelved in the basement), I especially wanted to write about you when my editor, Eric Pfahler, suggested the Sports staff work on a Dream Job tab about famous OU alums in sports media. I got the assignment and then ... had no idea where to turn. Two days before my deadline, I finally just called the main number at SI, said I was trying to reach you, was patched through to your voicemail, explained myself, and prayed. Not two hours later, my flip phone buzzed in Poli Sci. I ducked out of class and listened to the voicemail I saved through multiple phones before finally losing it. ‘Hi, Matt. This is Peter King with Sports Illustrated. I see you’re trying to reach me. I have some time this afternoon if you’d like to talk. You can reach me at ...’ I’m starting to cry a little right now, a 40-year-old man at his desk, thinking about the hour you carved out for me that same day.”

From Port St. Joe, Fla. Jack Blake writes: “I’m about to turn 82 but, like you, I took an opportunity to retire early and for the last quarter of a century my wife and I traveled the world extensively. But you were always there for me on Monday mornings (actually early Tuesday while in New Zealand and Australia, and later on Monday afternoon in Europe or Africa). One of my most memorable reads of yours was a struggle but I endured and I was finally able to download your column while in the Antarctic. Yes, I’ve read you throughout those 25 years in all seven continents and I’ve always admired your humility, your thoughtfulness, your creativity in reporting. Please accept my simple but heartfelt thanks for what you’ve meant to me.”

From Wilmington, Del. Richard Cooper writes: “There will never be another like you and we will all miss you. You felt like one of us – whether it be your daughter’s softball, your dogs, your walking journey, your highs or your lows – you felt like one of us. As it’s become increasingly hard to relate to athletes and now even the media types who cover them you always felt like one of us. You always seemed to know how lucky you were to do something you loved, even though you worked relentlessly to get there you acknowledged there was luck involved too.”

From Los Angeles. Scott Hanson (yes, THE Scott Hanson) writes: “I’m happy and sad. Happy that it seems you’re at peace with this decision … (Lord knows, you always ‘left everything out there on the field’), sad because it’s hit me that I’ll never be able to read your great work on a late Sunday/early Monday again. You considering my name worthy to be included in your final column (a beautiful piece of work, by the way) was another ‘wow’ moment in my career. I tell you this not to make it about me, but to hopefully convey that I hold you in that high esteem. You so clearly outworked others, even when your name and reputation had been established and you were likely tempted to coast. That’s a trait we love in our favorite players and coaches, and I see it in you! Please know that when you’re on the couch Week 1, and a certain commercial-free channel is on your TV, I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got, Peter King style.”

From Forest Lake, Minn. John Schmidt writes: “I cannot tell you what your column meant to me, every Monday. Your craftsmanship, your thoughts, opinions that (to me) mattered. It gave me a boost. I’ve been a teacher for 43 years, a special-ed teacher for 27 years. I’m 65. My closing time is drawing near, also. But I still love it. I like to wake up, go to school, and give what I have. And yes, I WON’T go too far, when people can see the quality of my work ‘fall off’ and just mail it in. I’ve seen teachers mail it in, and doing so is a stain on the profession. Teaching can be discouraging. Teachers must be the eternal optimists. Spending on education, by Minnesota’s legislature, hasn’t kept up with inflation, every year since 2000. But your column, along with the thanks of some parents, along with the joy of seeing a kid make progress, along with the occasional article in the paper highlighting something good that happened at school, makes a difference.”

