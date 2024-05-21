 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Canales believes primetime games must be earned

May 21, 2024 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if primetime games need to be earned, or if a team just has to look sexy enough to have primetime potential.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
5:17
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
5:44
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240521.jpg
5:12
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521.jpg
2:27
Perryman: Jim Harbaugh reminds me of Will Ferrell
Now Playing
nbc_pft_teehiggins_240521.jpg
6:38
Higgins needs to ‘read the room’ in Cincinnati
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240521.jpg
7:37
Parsons complicates situation with Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinjefferson_240521.jpg
19:44
MIN sending Jefferson ‘mixed signals’ about deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyraiders_240521.jpg
10:57
Brady owning LV is ‘hopeless conflict of interest’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lawrence_240521.jpg
8:08
Examining ‘sweet spot’ for Lawrence’s extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stafford_240521.jpg
4:33
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
Now Playing
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
10:19
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
6:06
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Now Playing