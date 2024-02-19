FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think there’s only one thing to say in the wake of the mass shooting at the Kansas City victory celebration Wednesday: Do something. Local and national leaders have to stop throwing their hands in the air—and have to stop taking campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association—and they must stop saying, There’s nothing we can do about gun violence. I don’t believe it. No sane person believes it. If we had the national will to do something about the gun issue in America, something would be done. But as children continue to get mowed down in schools across the country, it’s clear that, to millions, possessing powerful weapons is more important than children’s lives. If it comes out that the two juveniles detained so far had access to these killing machines, how possibly can we continue to justify their existence in the hands of Americans? Man, do something.

2. I think for anyone who still thinks Kansas City must have regrets for trading Tyreek Hill 22 months ago, I bring this stark reminder of how, when you have a great quarterback, it’s nice but not essential to have a franchise receiver: Kansas City, since trading Hill, has won the AFC West twice, won the AFC Championship twice, won the Super Bowl twice, is 7-0 in the playoffs, has averaged 25.6 points a game and has not had a 1,000-yard wide receiver.

3. I think this is what you need to know about the prospect of a Kansas City threepeat:

· Eight teams in the 58-year Super Bowl era have won back-to-back championships. None of the eight made the Super Bowl the following season.

· The NFL actually has had a team win three titles in a row. Green Bay won the NFL Championship Game in 1965 over Cleveland, the last year before Super Bowls began, and then won the first two Super Bowls. And before there was postseason football, Green Bay won the NFL by virtue of having the best regular-season record in 1929, 1930 and 1931.

· The last teams to win at least three straight titles in other major sports: NHL—Islanders (four), 1980-1983 … NBA—Lakers (three), 2000-2002 … MLB—Yankees (three), 1998-2000.

· So if Kansas City wins again in the 2024 season, it would be not only the first team to do it in the Super Bowl era, but also the first team in any major American sport to do it since 2002.

Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to separate themselves in the history books as they begin their quest for three straight Super Bowl titles.

4. I think Jimmy Garoppolo’s two-game PED suspension throws a wrench into his quarterbacking future, obviously. And while no one’s going to feel sorry for a guy who, per overthecap.com, has made $148.8 million in a nice but over-valued career, what team will take a shot on him as a starter when he’s on the street this off-season—knowing he’s out for the first two games? Pittsburgh, maybe?

5. I think, speaking of the Steelers, longtime beat man on the team Gerry Dulac reported the other day that the Steelers “are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter.” Come again? In a division with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, the Steelers would actually choose to enter camp with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph (should he sign in free agency with Pittsburgh)? That sounds like a colossal misjudgment of your quarterback position.

6. I think I was interested to read Kalyn Kahler’s story in The Athletic with the news that one of the biggest player agencies in the country, Athletes First, has advised its draft prospects this spring “to respectfully pass on participating in cognitive of psychological testing.” This follows the leaking of C.J. Stroud’s poor S2 score last year. (The S2 test measures an athlete’s ability to make fast decisions at game speed, and when Stroud’s score of 18 on a scale of 100 was reported by longtime football writer Bob McGinn in violation of the confidentiality of the test, many in the league were angered.) Good for Athletes First. I wouldn’t trust teams anymore, either.

7. I think this might be me with rabbit ears, because I think Brock Purdy’s a very good NFL quarterback, but stop with the piddly criticism of Purdy. Just stop. The Niners line let NINE pass-rushers in on him unblocked, including on two of the biggest plays of the game, and he finished 23 of 38 with no turnovers. Of course there are five or six throws he wishes he could have back, but for a guy with the weight of the world on his shoulders entering this game, and then to start 8-of-9, looking like he was playing in a May 7-on-7 drill, well, I found his poise to be pretty impressive on the big stage.

8. I think the new Patriots’ doc on Apple TV+, “The Dynasty,” reveals a lot about the frayed feelings between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but—and I have not seen it—apparently a lot about some of the hard feelings Robert and Jonathan Kraft had for Belichick, as well. Good example: Robert Kraft launched a $25-million fund to combat antisemitism in 2023. Belichick appeared at the league meetings with a blue-square pin denoting the Kraft cause—but instead of wearing the pin high on his shirt as most people would, he wore it down around his stomach. Maybe it was unintentional, but I doubt it. That’s the kind of thing that I’m sure ticked off the Krafts.

Jan 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) and Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick (right) and hold a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce Belichick’s exit from the team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

9. I think you might say, “Why wouldn’t the Krafts just let bygones be bygones and let old anger go away? Belichick made the franchise huge money and was a huge reason for the six Lombardis.” Well, that’s probably how I’d handle it. But I’d caution you to remember something. Belichick, in January 2000, did not want the job that he been bequeathed, the Jets’ head-coaching gig, because he had no respect for president Steve Gutman. Kraft wanted him—despite the fact that several people in the league office and with teams told him to stay a hundred miles away from Belichick. Kraft didn’t care. He ignored their advice and listened to himself, and he was right. But his decision was not without risk. Kraft knows Belichick’s never going to be warm and fuzzy, but a decent bit of gratitude and partnership would have been nice.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. RIP, Alexei Navalny, dead at 47 in a frigid Russian prison above the Arctic Circle.

b. If you remember one thing about this hero, remember his quote why he went back to Russia in 2021 as the country’s foremost opponent of Vladimir Putin, knowing he would be arrested and perhaps killed: “I don’t want to give up either my country or my beliefs. I cannot betray either the first or the second. If your beliefs are worth something, you must be willing to stand up for them. And if necessary, make some sacrifices.” Navalny made the ultimate one.

c. No good segue from that.

d. Caitlin Clark Story of the Week: Matt McGowan, a student journalist for the Daily Iowan writing for NBCSports.com, on the impact of Clark’s record.

e. Wrote McGowan of the atmosphere in the arena as Clark broke the NCAA scoring record:

In those few seconds between her ear-splitting shot and Michigan’s inbounds pass, Clark couldn’t help but embrace the atmosphere she created, flexing her once-self-described “scrawny” arms and letting out a roar. Whether it was one of joy, relief, or both, is up to interpretation.

But for Alaina Holmes, a middle-schooler and basketball player in attendance Thursday, its impact was undeniable. Clark would close out the contest with a career-best 49 points to go along with 13 assists and five rebounds. But for Holmes and many others, that 2:12 of play and this season in the spotlight extend Clark’s influence far beyond numbers in a box score.

“Just her confidence, how she can go out there and play in front of all those people and be fine with all the crowd, I think it really encourages her,” Holmes said. “I think that’s motivated me to be a lot more confident in the sport I play.”

Clark: 'We've got a lot more winning to do' As Caitlin Clark celebrates her NCAA DI women's basketball scoring record with her teammates, head coach Lisa Bluder thanks Iowa's and Clark's fans -- before Clark says the team isn't nearly done yet.

f. I see Jay Williams of ESPN won’t call Caitlin Clark great until she wins a team championship. That means Ted Williams, perhaps the greatest hitter in the history of baseball, was not great. And that Dan Marino, who retired with the most passing yards in the first 80 years of the National Football League, was not great. And that Dick Butkus, the most feared middle linebacker in NFL history, was not great. And that Ty Cobb, who won 12 batting titles and has the highest batting average in baseball history, was not great. And that Ken Griffey Jr., Tony Gwynn, Anthony Munoz, Charles Barkley, Elgin Baylor, Karl Malone and Reggie Miller were not great.

g. Dude.

h. Quite an opinion. I don’t understand how anyone who watches sports can watch Caitlin Clark and think she’s not great.

i. Know who Andrew Beaton is? He covers the NFL for the Wall Street Journal, and he’s one of the most imaginative writers in America today. Please read him. I understand he’s behind a paywall, but if you see a Journal in your library or laying around some coffee shop, pick it up and look for Beaton stories.

j. Two examples: Beaton wrote about how Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy used baseball as a key piece of their football maturation. And he used Next Gen Stats to learn how, while the rest of the league was spreading formations wider and wider, the Niners were condensing theirs—the better to use unoccupied space outside the numbers. So interesting. I learn a. lot when I read Beaton’s stuff.

k. Good news: “Abbott Elementary” is back. I don’t watch a lot of TV shows others than news, “Jeopardy!”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” … “Abbott” is fantastic. Watched the first two episodes the other night, and Quinta Brunson’s on her game again.

l. Jake (nephew of Clarence) Clemons saxing the National Anthem before the NHL Stadium Series game in New Jersey, at the Meadowlands, Saturday night? Just perfect.

m. Very cool: The Flyers arrived at the game wearing Rocky Balboa outfits from “Rocky”—the gray sweatshirts and towels around the neck, gray sweatpants and clack Converse high-tops. Perfect also.

n. And the Devils walked into the Meadowlands Saturday before the game wearing “Sopranos” sweatsuits. Someone at the NHL should get props for that.

o. Bada bing!

p. RIP, Lefty Driesell, 92, one of the most colorful basketball coaches in recent history. He coached Maryland’s men to prominence in the eighties at a time when the ACC was the hottest conference in the land. He started Midnight Madness on the first day of fall practice. Kelyn Soong of the Washington Post on the smart and hot-tempered Driesell.

q. Wrote Soong:

When a Sports Illustrated article described Maryland’s “helter-skelter offense,” Driesell sent a letter to the magazine with statistics to prove that his team ran an unselfish, disciplined offense.

“Once, after a particularly critical column,” Post sports columnist Ken Denlinger wrote in 1983, “Driesell charged me in the Terrapin dressing room, poked a finger in my chest and challenged me to a fight outside Cole Field House. It never came off.”

Mr. Driesell’s personality, for better and worse, was forged as a young man. While coaching high school basketball in his native Virginia, the affable and persuasive Mr. Driesell worked part time selling World Book encyclopedias door to door. He seldom took “no” for an answer — and was credited one year with selling more sets of encyclopedias than anyone else in the state.

r. Happy 71st birthday, June Jones.

s. Obit of the Week: Alex Williams of the New York Times, on the death of the founder of Bob’s Red Mill artisanal grain company, Bob Moore.

t. What made Moore’s food good—at least to me—is you knew you were eating good food that was also very good for you. The oatmeal takes maybe 15 minutes to make on the stove. Add half a teaspoon of honey, whatever fruit you’ve got on hand and a dash of almond milk (or whatever milk you’ve got), and that is a great, great breakfast.

u. Wrote Williams:

Founded in Milwaukie, Ore., in 1978, Bob’s Red Mill grew from serving the Portland area to become a global natural-foods behemoth, marketing more than 200 products in more than 70 countries. The company’s product line runs a whole-grain gamut, including stone-ground sorghum flour, paleo-style muesli and whole wheat-pearl couscous, along with energy bars and cake and soup mixes.

Over the years, the company profited handsomely from the nutrition-minded shift away from processed foods and grains.

“I think that people who eat white flour, white rice, de-germinated corn — in other words, grains that have had part of their nutrients taken away — are coming up short,” Mr. Moore said in 2017 in an interview for an Oregon State University oral history. “I think our diets, nationally, and international probably, show the fact that we just have allowed ourselves to be sold a bill of goods.”

Despite the company’s explosive growth, Mr. Moore fended off numerous offers by food giants to buy Bob’s Red Mill. He opted instead for an employee stock ownership plan, instituted in 2010, on his 81st birthday; by April 2020, the plan had put 100 percent of the company in the hands of its more than 700 employees.

“The Bible says to do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Mr. Moore, an observant Christian, said in discussing the plan in a recent interview with Portland Monthly magazine.

v. We’ll keep buying—at least I will.

w. I’d love to meet Dave Grohl, Foo Fighter, one day. Did you see what he did last week? Cooked for the homeless for 24 hours.

x. Story of the Week: ABC “World News Tonight” on the East Carolina baseball player, Parker Byrd, becoming the first player to play in a Division I game with a prosthetic leg.

y. All I can say is wow. And I’ll be checking the ECU box scores.