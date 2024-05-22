Christian McCaffrey not participating in 49ers’ OTAs

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey not participating in 49ers’ OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2024 09:40 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday.

“No, just like everyone else, it is voluntary,” Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m not too concerned about Christian. But no, he hasn’t been here.”

Receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings also have been absent.

It is unclear whether McCaffrey’s absence is contract-related.

“I’m not sure if that is the case on any of those guys,” Shanahan said. “I’m not throwing them all in who’s here for that reason, who’s not. But it is all voluntary, so we’ll see when it becomes mandatory.”

McCaffrey is getting married soon, but Shanahan didn’t indicate that was the reason for the running back’s absence.

McCaffrey is due to make $11.8 million in 2024 and count $14.144 million against the cap, and he is signed through 2025. His annual average of $16.015 million still leads all players at his position.

Aiyuk has not been shy about his desire for a new deal.