Christian McCaffrey not participating in 49ers’ OTAs

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday.

“No, just like everyone else, it is voluntary,” Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m not too concerned about Christian. But no, he hasn’t been here.”

Receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings also have been absent.

It is unclear whether McCaffrey’s absence is contract-related.

“I’m not sure if that is the case on any of those guys,” Shanahan said. “I’m not throwing them all in who’s here for that reason, who’s not. But it is all voluntary, so we’ll see when it becomes mandatory.”

McCaffrey is getting married soon, but Shanahan didn’t indicate that was the reason for the running back’s absence.

McCaffrey is due to make $11.8 million in 2024 and count $14.144 million against the cap, and he is signed through 2025. His annual average of $16.015 million still leads all players at his position.

Aiyuk has not been shy about his desire for a new deal.