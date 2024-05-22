Sean McVay is keeping Matthew Stafford contact issue “in house”

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay is keeping Matthew Stafford contact issue “in house”

  
Published May 21, 2024 11:29 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants more guaranteed money beyond the 2024 season. At last word, Rams coach Sean McVay seemed to be inclined to give it to him.

And that apparently will be the last word from McVay until it’s done.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McVay repeatedly said that the matter will stay “in house.”

“Out of respect for the situation, we’ll just keep it in house,” McVay said. “What I am appreciative of is that he’s here leading the way and it’s been a good couple days for him.”

Stafford has participated in voluntary OTAs despite the absence of the security he has been seeking. He also might be looking for more dollars in the wake of last week’s mega-deal for the quarterback the Rams dumped to get Stafford in the first place.

“He’s here and we appreciate that, and he knows that,” McVay said. “I’ve had good conversations with him about football and anything other than that, really just going to keep it in house.”

Reporters tried one more time to get something from McVay, by asking if the conversations on a revised contract are “still open.”

“In house,” McVay said. “I respect the questions, I really do. But, you know, out of respect for just the totality of the situation and really, there’s just a lot of things that we want to be able to just keep in house. And if there is any information on that front, you guys will certainly know and maybe you’ll break it on your Twitter.”

McVay’s comments confirm that there is indeed a “situation” that has yet to be resolved. Stafford easily could have withheld services during OTAs until the situation is properly addressed. He’s apparently making a leap of faith that it will be, perhaps before training camp.

If it isn’t, he’ll have a decision to make as to whether he’ll be showing up.