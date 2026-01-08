C.J. Gardner-Johnson ruled out, Rome Odunze has no injury designation

The Bears will not have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Gardner-Johnson missed practice all this week with a concussion and he was officially ruled out of the wild card round on Saturday. Gardner-Johnson joined the Bears in November and appeared in 10 games. He started seven of them and finished the regular season with 51 tackles, two interceptions, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is set to return to the lineup. Odunze has missed five games with a foot injury, but he has no injury designation for this weekend.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka have also been ruled out with concussions. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and tackle Braxton Jones (knee) are both listed as questionable to come off injured reserve.