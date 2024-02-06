Brock Purdy takes being called a “game manager” as a compliment

When many call a quarterback a “game manager,” the term is being used as a kind of insult.

But if a quarterback has great weapons around him and still executes the plays, is that all he is?

Brock Purdy has been labeled a game manager by some while he’s seen as much more than that by others. He did lead the league in yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.9), passer rating (113.0), and touchdown percentage (7.0) in 2023. But Purdy also played with the likely offensive player of the year in Christian McCaffrey, along with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, and several more playmakers.

Still, when Purdy hears “game manager,” he doesn’t necessarily take offense to it.

“I feel like it can be a compliment at times, where it’s like, ‘Alright, you’ve got a guy that can come in and run the system well,’” Purdy said Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I feel like that’s a compliment. I think you’re doing things right, mentally, and obviously, you’re good enough to be able to hit guys that are open and make plays.

“You know, there’s 32 teams in the NFL, and there’s not a lot of people that can come in and play the quarterback position well in the NFL. It’s a hard job. So, if you’re saying that I’m a game manager and I don’t look flashy in how I do it, I mean, that’s your opinion, and that’s OK.”

In 16 starts this season, Purdy completed 69.4 percent of his throws for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 519 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two postseason games.

At the end of the day, I want to do what it takes to help my team win. And so, I think winning at the end of the day in the NFL is probably the biggest and most important thing.”