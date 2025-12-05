 Skip navigation
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions
Lions were a 'different' team in win over Cowboys

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Micah Parsons “playing for respect” rather than individual awards

  
Published December 5, 2025 03:35 PM

Micah Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in football since entering the league five years ago. He was defensive rookie of the year in 2021, first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022, second-team All-Pro in 2023 and is a four-time Pro Bowler.

He has yet to win defensive player of the year, finishing second in 2021 and 2022, third in 2023 and 18th in 2024 after missing four games.

Parsons is unlikely to win it this year, either, with Myles Garrett the overwhelming favorite to win defensive player of the year. Garrett is 6.5 sacks ahead of Parsons and on pace for the all-time single-season record.

Parsons was asked Thursday whether he believes he has a shot at winning his first defensive player of the year.

I don’t really know,” he said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I just kind of leave that up to the writers and who they vote for. I don’t really control it, but for me, I’ve just got to just keep playing good football and helping my team win.”

Parsons and Garrett are good friends, and the two spend time working out together in the offseason.

“We talk about this when we train all the time,” Parsons said. “It’s like running your own race. Me trying to catch up to Myles is probably not going to happen, and he’s his own different specimen, and he has his own team, and what they do and what they do is special. And I think my race is finding a way to finish these last five games and putting together my best season, and I’m on track.”

Parsons, in his first season with the Packers, has had a season worthy of defensive player of the year, but Garrett has been better. So, it’s likely Parsons finishes his fifth season as the runner-up for the award a third time.

“I think it’ll be a nice accolade if I’m able to achieve that once in my career, but for right now, I just been playing for respect,” Parsons said. “I think that’s kind of what’s making me go.”