Bills place Darius Slay on reserve/did not return, claim Darnell Savage

  
Published December 5, 2025 05:36 PM

The Bills placed cornerback Darius Slay on reserve/did not report after he opted not to join the team. The Bills claimed Slay off waivers.

Slay would not say whether he would have reported to the Eagles, who were behind the Bills in the waiver claim order, but he will not get that opportunity. The Bills will retain his rights for the season.

In a corresponding move, the Bills claimed veteran safety Darnell Savage off waivers. The Commanders released Savage on Thursday.

Savage joined Washington in September and appeared in eight games for the club, recording 15 total tackles with one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He also played two games with the Jaguars this season.

Savage is a seven-year veteran, who spent his first five seasons with the Packers.