Packers to release CB Nate Hobbs

  
Published March 10, 2026 10:09 AM

After agreeing to sign cornerback Benjamin St. Juste, the Packers are moving on from another one of their defensive backs.

Per Ryan Wood of USA Today, Green Bay is releasing cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Wood notes the Packers are not paying Hobbs his $6.25 million roster bonus, which facilitates his release.

Hobbs, 26, signed a four-year deal with the Packers last offseason. He appeared in 11 games with five starts in 2025, recording 27 total tackles with two passes defensed.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Hobbs is being processed as a post-June 1 release, which means he’ll save $8.84 million against the cap with a $4 million dead cap charge.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Hobbs played his first four seasons with Las Vegas. He’s appeared in 62 career games with 43 starts, recording 21 passes defensed with three interceptions.