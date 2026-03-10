 Skip navigation
Giants set to sign Greg Newsome

  
Published March 10, 2026 09:42 AM

The Giants saw Cor’Dale Flott agree to a deal with the Titans on Monday and they are set to add a veteran cornerback to help replace him in their secondary.

Greg Newsome is expected to sign with the Giants once the new league year gets started on Wednesday. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports that it is a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Newsome was a 2021 Browns first-round pick and he remained in Cleveland until he was traded to the Jaguars last October.

Newsome had 29 tackles and an interception in his 12 games for Jacksonville. He had 178 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, and 37 passes defensed during his time in Cleveland.