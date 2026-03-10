Packers agree to contract with former Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste

Free agent cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is on the move to Green Bay.

St-Juste has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Packers, according to NFL Network.

The 28-year-old St-Juste was originally a 2021 third-round pick of the Commanders. He played in Washington for four years before signing a one-year contract with the Chargers last year.

St-Juste provided depth in the secondary for the Chargers last year, playing about one-third of snaps on defense while also being one of their top contributors on special teams. The Packers likely see him in a similar role in 2026.