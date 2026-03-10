Tyler Bass agrees to revised contract with Bills

Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed the 2025 season with hip and groin injuries and he’ll be back with the team in 2026 on a new contract.

According to multiple reports, Bass and the Bills have agreed to a revised contract for the coming season. Bass has agreed to a $1.5 million pay cut in exchange for the Bills guaranteeing him $1 million of his compensation.

Bass will also have the ability to make back most of the pay cut through incentives.

Bass spent five seasons as the kicker in Buffalo before missing last season. He is 131-of-155 on field goals and 264-of-274 on extra points for his career.