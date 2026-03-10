Bills, TE Dawson Knox agree to new three-year contract

The Bills are keeping one of their tight ends around for the next couple of years.

According to multiple reports, Dawson Knox has agreed to a new three-year contract with Buffalo.

Knox, 29, had one year remaining on his deal with the Bills. But, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the tight end was due to make $12 million in 2026, with a $1.5 million roster bonus due to him on Sunday.

Now Knox and Buffalo have worked through a new deal to keep him with the club.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Knox has played his entire career with the Bills. A one-time Pro Bowler, Knox has registered 229 catches for 2,694 yards with 27 touchdowns in his seven seasons.

In 2026, Knox played all 17 games with 12 starts, tallying 36 receptions for 417 yards with four TDs. He was on the field for 58 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.