 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills, TE Dawson Knox agree to new three-year contract

  
Published March 10, 2026 11:39 AM

The Bills are keeping one of their tight ends around for the next couple of years.

According to multiple reports, Dawson Knox has agreed to a new three-year contract with Buffalo.

Knox, 29, had one year remaining on his deal with the Bills. But, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the tight end was due to make $12 million in 2026, with a $1.5 million roster bonus due to him on Sunday.

Now Knox and Buffalo have worked through a new deal to keep him with the club.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Knox has played his entire career with the Bills. A one-time Pro Bowler, Knox has registered 229 catches for 2,694 yards with 27 touchdowns in his seven seasons.

In 2026, Knox played all 17 games with 12 starts, tallying 36 receptions for 417 yards with four TDs. He was on the field for 58 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.