Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. This is the second time in five seasons that these teams will meet in the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs having beaten the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

Patrick Mahomes: This trip is business

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history and are looking to become just the third team to win six Super Bowls. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls, including two in the past four seasons, and could become the seventh team in history to win four Super Bowls with a win on Sunday.

Which teams have won the most Super Bowls?

Both the Steelers and Patriots have won six Super Bowls, tied for the most in NFL history.

T1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6): 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005, 2008

T1. New England Patriots (6): 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018

T3. San Francisco 49ers (5): 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994

T3. Dallas Cowboys (5): 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, 1995

T5. Green Bay Packers (4): 1966, 1967, 1996, 2010

T5. New York Giants (4): 1986, 1990, 2007, 2011

The Chiefs are one of four franchises to have won three Super Bowls, along with the Broncos, Raiders and Washington.

How to Watch NBC Sports coverage at the Super Bowl

PFT Live

Mike Florio and Chris Simms will be live every weekday at 7 a.m. ET leading into Super Bowl week and then the show will be live from Las Vegas every weekday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Simms Unbuttoned

The show will be airing Wed., Jan. 24; Thur., Jan. 25; Mon., Jan. 29; and Wed., Jan. 31 from Stamford and then Tues., Feb. 6 and Fri., Feb. 9 from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour

Matthew Berry and Co. will be live on Thur., Jan. 25 and Mon., Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. ET before going on hiatus until Super Bowl week where they will be live from Las Vegas every weekday on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Rotoworld Football Show

Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak will be giving fantasy analysis on the top NFL storylines every Tues. and Thur. leading into Super Bowl week and then ramping it up to three shows (Tues., Wed., Thur.) from Las Vegas. Watch on YouTube.

Bet the Edge

Betting analysis from Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick will be published every weekday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch on YouTube

Brother From Another

The show will be live every weekday during Super Bowl week at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock and YouTube.