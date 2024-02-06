Patrick Mahomes: This trip is business, if we win I’ll bring teammates back to Vegas

Patrick Mahomes has a message for his teammates: We’re in Las Vegas to win the Super Bowl, not to party.

And the bonus of that message is that if they do win the Super Bowl, Mahomes will pay for his teammates to have a celebration in Las Vegas later.

“This is a business trip. I told the guys that if we win I’ll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate,” Mahomes said, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

That could be an expensive trip if Mahomes is footing the bill for every player on the roster, but adding another Super Bowl ring would be even more valuable for Mahomes, who knows that he’s playing for his legacy, and another step toward his quest to be recognized as the best ever to play the game.