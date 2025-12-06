Report: Giants fire assistant DL coach Bryan Cox

The Giants fired assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Cox’s bio is no longer on the team’s website.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson is still on staff.

Cox joined the team’s staff in 2022 after three seasons as the Falcons defensive line coach.

He has also coached for the Bucs (2012-13), Dolphins (2011), Browns (2009-10) and Jets (2006-08).

Cox played in the NFL for 12 seasons before his second career as a coach.