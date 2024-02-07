Super Bowl Records: Highest and lowest scoring games in Super Bowl history

On Sunday, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will lead the San Franciso 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

These teams previously met in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, when they combined for 51 points in a 31-20 win for Kansas City.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024

The Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season this year and are looking to repeat as champions. Last year, Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. With 73 total points scored, last year’s Super Bowl LVII was the 3rd-highest scoring game in Super Bowl history. Keep reading to see where that game falls in all-time Super Bowl history.

RELATED: Four years later, only 12 starters remain for 49ers and Chiefs

What are the highest-scoring Super Bowls in history?

1. Super Bowl XXIX - 75 points (January 1995): San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26



In his first Super Bowl as the starting quarterback, Steve Young threw for 325 yards with a Super Bowl-record six touchdown passes as the 49ers cruised to a 49-26 won over the Chargers. Jerry Rice caught three of those touchdown passes, finishing the game with 10 catches for 149 yards and three scores.

2. Super Bowl LII - 74 points (February 2018): Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33



Highlighted by the Eagles’ “Philly Special” trick play, Nick Foles led Philadelphia to a 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Foles threw for 373 passing yards with four total touchdowns (3 passing, 1 receiving), while Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 passing yards in the loss.

Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: I never feel like the underdog

3. Super Bowl LVII - 73 points (February 2023): Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35



In last year’s Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Jalen Hurts’ Eagles combined for 73 points, including 25 points in the 4th quarter. While Mahomes threw for just 182 yards, he had three touchdown passes and no turnovers as he claimed his second Super Bowl MVP award. Hurts put up an historic performance in the loss, throwing one touchdown pass while rushing for three touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion. Hurts’ three touchdowns and 20 points scored both tied the Super Bowl record for any player.

Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name? Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.

What are the lowest-scoring Super Bowls in history?

1. Super Bowl LIII - 16 points (February 2019): New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3



After averaging 32.9 points per game in the regular season, the Rams were held to just three points in Super Bowl LIII, tied for the fewest points scored by any team in Super Bowl history. The Patriots scored just 13 points in the win, with the game’s only touchdown coming on a Sony Michel rush in the 4th quarter.

2. Super Bowl VII - 21 points (January 1973): Miami Dolphins 14, Washington 7

After scoring just three points in a loss against the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI one year prior, the Dolphins returned to the Super Bowl the following year and managed to beat Washington despite scoring just 14 points. Hall of Fame QB Bob Griese attempted just 11 passes in the win as the Dolphins leaned on Hall of Fame RB Larry Csonka, who rushed for 112 yards. Washington’s offense did not score in the game, with the team’s only points coming on a fumble return TD in the 4th quarter.

FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s All-Time Roster

3. Super Bowl IX - 22 points (January 1975): Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6



The Steelers won their first-ever Super Bowl despite scoring just 16 points against the Vikings. Led by Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene, the “Steel Curtain” defense held Fran Tarkenton and the Vikings to six points in Super Bowl, with Minnesota’s only points coming off a blocked punt recovery in the end zone.

How to watch pre-Super Bowl coverage on NBC Sports

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

