Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt remains limited

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt remained limited as he attempts to return for the Week 18 win-or-go-home game against the Ravens.

Watt returned to practice last week with three consecutive limited sessions, but he did not play against the Browns. He has not played since a Week 14 win over the Ravens.

Watt required surgery Dec. 11 to repair a partially punctured lung that happened during a dry needling treatment a day earlier. He was released from the hospital on Dec. 12.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he is “optimistic” about having Watt for Sunday Night Football this week.

Watt has seven sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and an interception this season.

The Steelers have every player at practice, with wide receiver Calvin Austin (hamstring), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), cornerback James Pierre (calf), linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) also limited.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hand) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) were full participants.