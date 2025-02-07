 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Fifteen of 50 AP voters ignored the effort to keep Sam Darnold off the comeback player ballot
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Fifteen of 50 AP voters ignored the effort to keep Sam Darnold off the comeback player ballot
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

All players on Chiefs 53-man roster set to play in Super Bowl LIX, Skyy Moore doubtful

  
Published February 7, 2025 03:46 PM

Health-wise, the Chiefs are in a strong position heading into Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

All players on Kansas City’s 53-man roster are healthy to play against Philadelphia.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and punter Matt Ariza (illness) were listed on the injury report this week, all three were full participants for all three days of practice.

Returning from injured reserve, receiver Skyy Moore (abdomen) was limited in practice all week and has been listed as doubtful. That means he’s unlikely to even be activated to be eligible to play versus the Eagles.