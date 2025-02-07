All players on Chiefs 53-man roster set to play in Super Bowl LIX, Skyy Moore doubtful

Health-wise, the Chiefs are in a strong position heading into Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

All players on Kansas City’s 53-man roster are healthy to play against Philadelphia.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and punter Matt Ariza (illness) were listed on the injury report this week, all three were full participants for all three days of practice.

Returning from injured reserve, receiver Skyy Moore (abdomen) was limited in practice all week and has been listed as doubtful. That means he’s unlikely to even be activated to be eligible to play versus the Eagles.