How to watch 2025 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set for a high-stakes rematch on the sport’s biggest stage in Super Bowl LIX.

Two years ago, both teams fought for the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a come-from-behind win on an injured ankle to defeat Philadelphia, 38-35.

Both teams have taken very different paths back to the Super Bowl.

Last season, the Eagles came out swinging following their Super Bowl LVII loss. They were one of the best teams in the NFL, boasting a 10-1 record. But the season took a turn when Philly lost six of its last seven games, including a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. Nick Sirianni was on the hot seat and change seemed imminent.

But owner Jeffrey Lurie opted not to move on from Sirianni and instead made changes at the coordinator positions, giving Kellen Moore play-calling responsibilities and hiring Vic Fangio to run the defense. And of course, the Eagles signed free agent Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants. In his historic first season in Philly, Barkley eclipsed the 2,000-rushing yards mark, setting an Eagles franchise record. Barkley rushed for 222 more yards than the entire Giants team (1,783) and finished with the same number of rushing scores (13) in one less game.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC East and securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC. In their Wild Card matchup, Philly handily defeated the Green Bay Packers, 22-10. The Eagles faced a more challenging test in the snow against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, but still managed to secure a 28-22 victory. Then, Philadelphia stomped its division rival Washington Commanders, 55-23, to secure a Super Bowl berth.

Unlike last season’s December collapse, the Eagles finished the regular season with a 5-1 record in the last six games. They enter the Super Bowl riding the momentum of five straight wins.

While the Eagles limped to the end of their season last year, the Kansas City Chiefs were putting together their second-straight Super Bowl run.

The Chiefs finished the 2023 regular season with an 11-6 record. While that was good enough to win the AFC West, the team still had its shortcomings. Kansas City started the season with a 6-1 record that soon turned to 8-5 by Week 14. The season included many heartbreaking losses, specifically to the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders. While Kansas City secured a postseason berth, it did not earn home field advantage. The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins, Bills and Ravens to reach the Super Bowl where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22.

This past season, the Chiefs won more games — finishing with a 15-2 record — but often by small margins. Of their 17 games, the Chiefs won 10 of them by just one score. Kansas City won six games by five points or less, including a recovered botched snap against the Raiders in Week 8 and a game-winning blocked field goal vs. the Broncos in Week 10. After securing a first-round bye in the postseason, Kansas City defeated the Texans, 23-14, in the Divisional Round before besting the Buffalo Bills in a shootout, 32-29.

Now, Kansas City stands on the verge of a historic three-peat as it makes its fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons.

What time is 2025 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, February 9th

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

What channel is 2025 Super Bowl?

TV: FOX

Streaming: Tubi | Fubo | DirecTV Stream | Sling TV | YouTube TV | Hulu with Live TV

What time is Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

The halftime show for Super Bowl LIX, which will be performed by Kendrick Lamar, is expected to start sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET. Kendrick will be headlining the Super Bowl with SZA as his special guest.

Who are the announcers for 2025 Super Bowl?

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call Super Bowl LIX. Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will join them as sideline reporters. This is Burkhardt’s second Super Bowl as a lead play-by-play announcer. Brady, who played in 10 Super Bowls, will call his first in Super Bowl LIX.

