Packers claim CB Trevon Diggs off waivers

The Packers claimed cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers from the Cowboys.

The Cowboys released Diggs on Tuesday for what coach Brian Schottenheimer called “a culmination of multiple factors,” including performance and off-field issues.

The Packers will owe Diggs $472,000 in base salary for Week 18, plus $58,823 if he is active this week. Diggs, though, has no guaranteed money on his deal after this season.

Diggs played eight games this season, totaling 27 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pressures. He did not have a pass breakup or an interception.

He rejoins his best friend, edge rusher Micah Parsons, in Green Bay, though Parsons underwent season-ending surgery on his ACL this week.

Diggs made first-team All-Pro in 2021 when he led the league with 11 interceptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He made his second Pro Bowl in 2022, when he intercepted three passes. He has only three interceptions in the three seasons since.